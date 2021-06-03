What to watch: 4 Spooky horror films to watch this weekend that are sure to keep you awake at night

Want to watch films that will keep you on the edge of the seat till the very last scene? then check out these best horror movies to watch this weekend that are sure to keep you entertained.

If you are a movie buff, the weekend is the perfect time to soak in some fun dose of entertainment. Amid extended work hours from homes and daily chores, there is little scope to spend hours watching a series.

The best bet here is to catch up on a set of films that you can binge-watch within 6-7 hours. Horror is one such genre that is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat and keep you hooked throughout. So we have compiled a list of four spooky short films that take you through some spine chilling experience. Check them out below.

Intruder

The short film is the story of an intruder ghost, a serial killer and a girl alone at home. The film revolves around a serial killer who is on the loose in Mumbai, and a home alone girl who experiences frightening dreams and lurking shadows in the dark of the night. But there’s an imminent danger carried by the killer, which leads to a scary twist towards the climax of the 7-minute thriller.

Chaipatti

A spooky and hilarious story of three friends performing an experiment to call a ghost - with a mysterious ending - is a must-watch during the weekend. Within a span of 10 minutes, the film takes you through edge-of-the-scene moments, especially the climax which is quite unexpected. It starts with reading the book and chanting Mantras, followed by a knock on the door. Has the ghost arrived? Is a nightmare about to unfold? Watch to find out!

Dakini

Dakini is the story of a family that enters a new home, looking forward to what’s in store for them in the fresh chapter of life. But soon after, each member of the family begins to experience back-to-back supernatural encounters. When things go out of hand, they decide to seek the help of a paranormal investigation team. Will they succeed in breaking the jinx?

Watch this 14 minute-long film to know.

Ouija

It is the story about a group of friends for whom life was about living to the fullest until an unfortunate happening changes everything forever. One of the friends meets a sad fate and dies under mysterious circumstances. Determined to find closure, the grieving teens seek connection via an antique Ouija board that conjures up a nightmare from the other side. The film is 1 hour 29 minutes long.

Also Read: Check out this delicious Peas Pulao recipe to make this delicacy at home in just 5 steps

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×