What to watch: 4 top shows to watch based on crime and murder mystery

We are back with the weekend binge and this time it is your favourite genre: murder, mystery, crime and thriller! Here is your list of top 4 shows to watch this weekend based on crime and murder mystery.

The best shows that are gripping and worth binge watching are almost always crime dramas, murder mystery, thriller and crime documentaries. These shows get you hooked on an instant and some are worth investing time in during the lockdown. They might prove to be a good distraction and everybody seems to love these.

The list of best murder mystery and crime drama shows keeps on growing. But, here are our top 4 shows that you shouldn’t miss out on.

The Serpent

The Serpent is the kind of show that will get you hooked slowly. It is a limited series with only eight episodes and based on the true story of Charles Sobhraj who murdered young tourists in Asia between 1975 and 2000.

Mindhunter

Mindhunter is series that showcases FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench capturing the minds of criminals and understanding their psyche to figure out how they think. This way, they attempt to catch the serial killers by studying their damaged psyches.

Broadchurch

The murder of a young boy in a small coastal town brings a media frenzy, which threatens to tear the community apart. Set in the fictional town of Broadchurch, England, this show portrays David Tennant and Olivia Colman playing lead roles. The show is slow-paced but worth the watch as the climax will have your mind boggled.

Ozark

A financial planner relocated his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks after a money laundering scene goes wrong and he is forced to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep himself and his family safe. The show is gripping and gloomy and definitely worth a watch!

