What to Watch: 5 Feelgood movies to watch for a blissful Sunday

Sundays are about taking a day off to relax, ponder, introspect life and take it slow. Here are 5 movies for a feelgood Sunday to enjoy the pure bliss of this day with your loved ones at home.

We know you are keeping safe and while you are wondering how to spend yet another Sunday at home, we are here to take away all your sorrows by giving you a list of 5 feel-good movies that you can enjoy watching with your family or friends.

Gather your squad and binge watch these 5 feel good movies all day long. Make sure to grab a tub of popcorn and delish snacks to munch on. These heartwarming, light-hearted feelgood movies are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Whether you are looking for classic romantics, light comedy or travel inspo, here are 5 movies you must watch for a pleasant Sunday:

Namastey London

A classic Bollywood romance movie, it features Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead role directed by Vipul Amrutlal. Born and brought up in London, Katrina Kaif is flown to India to get married to a suitable Indian boy against her wishes. Once she returns to London, she finds herself tied down between her current fling and Akshay Kumar, the guy who she married in India.

Notting Hill

William, a British bookseller, meets and falls in love with Anna, a high profile American actress who is in London for a shoot. What follows is a full-fledged affair between the two and the struggle to make it work despite their opposing lifestyles.

Eat, Pray, Love

After Elizabeth seeks a divorce, she decides to travel across the world and visit the three countries of her choice in an attempt to rediscover her true self and find the courage to love again.

Groundhog Day

A cynical TV weatherman finds himself reliving the same day over and over again when he goes on location to the small town of Punxsutawney to film a report about their annual Groundhog Day.

Up

After his wife passes away, Carl Fredricksen, a 78-year-old balloon salesman, is about to fulfil a lifelong dream by tying his house to thousands of balloons as he flies away to the South American wilderness. A Pixar animation movie, watch for an emotional rollercoaster and be ready with a box of tissues while you look out for the tear-jerker moments.

