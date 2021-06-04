What to Watch: 8 Summer flicks to watch with your squad this weekend

Check out the list of the 4 best summer flicks to watch with your friends this weekend for all the summer feels!

Well, if you can’t enjoy the summer break out in the sun, floating around in your sundresses on the beach then fret not, as these movies will transport you to a faraway island sipping on a Virgin Mojito possibly.

Summers are all about having fun with your friends, partying all night, sipping on mojitos and getting that perfect tan that you’ve been waiting for. Summer romances are some of the best romances that you will experience in your life and so, here are top picks for summer movies that you can watch along with your bestie this weekend.

The Last Summer

It is a romantic comedy film directed by William Bindley starring. High school graduates hustle in their final year of summer together with love and friendship before heading off to college.

Little Miss Sunshine

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, this movie is a depiction of a family who decides to travel across the country when their daughter wants to be part of a beauty pageant with something surprising and extraordinary in store for all of them.

Call Me By Your Name

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, this movie showcases the beautiful countryside of Italy where Elio, a teenage boy develops feelings for Oliver, his father’s temporary assistant.

Dirty Dancing

A classic 1987 film directed by Emile Ardolino, this movie is about a family who is out on a vacation when Frances, the daughter, is smitten with the resort’s dance instructor.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Vicky and Cristina arrive in Spain for a summer vacation at a friends house (Barcelona). A summertime fling with Juan, a painter, causes a lot of havoc in the house.

Grease

This classic high school musical ends up in a sweet summer romance when John Travolta falls in love with a sweet and delightful Olivia Newton. What follows later is a passionate love affair along with lots of dancing and singing.

Wine Country

Six women travel to Napa Valley, California to celebrate their 50th birthday. Upon reaching their destination, they question a lot about their friendships and futures.

Adventureland

In order to pay for a course, a college graduate takes up a boring job at an amusement park where he meets Emily, his co-worker and sparks ignite.

