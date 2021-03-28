What to Watch (Holi edition): 5 Movies you can watch to bring in the festival of colours

Holi is just around the corner and as the nation preps to celebrate the festival of colours on March 29, 2021, here are some movies to inspire you into playing a joyful, fun and safe Holi this year. Check it out.

Holi is one of the most awaited festivals in India that is celebrated with much enthusiasm all over the country. It is a vibrant festival of colours where people are seen on the streets playing with colours, indulging in bhang and Indian sweets and snacks.

This festival is usually when people go extra and wild. It is one of the most joyous festivals and there is no reason to not celebrate this lively festival this year as well. While we are still recovering from a pandemic, you can find various ways to celebrate Holi in the comfort of your house. One such way is to stream movies online and spend quality time with family and loved ones.

Here are 5 movies you can watch on Holi to keep the festive spirits high!

RamLeela

If you want a steamy session of Ranveer and Deepika’s on-screen romance while playing with colours then this is the movie for you. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this movie is all things grand, feisty and depicted with detailed costumes and sets.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Watch if you are feeling nostalgic and missing your college days and your original gang of friends. For a fun movie time with your friends or your partner, you can stream this movie on Netflix or other online streaming platforms. Look out for the fun and playful Holi sequence that will get you grooving for Holi.

Sholay

A classic Bollywood movie with the perfect cast and dialogues makes up for a perfect Sunday afternoon with family. This movie is apt if you want an amalgamation of tragedy, romance, comedy, friendship and drama. With another Holi sequence that is perfectly played out in the movie, it is the perfect pick for you!

Mohabbatein

For love birds looking for an online romance with some tragedy, feet tapping Bollywood songs and friendship, this is the perfect pick for you. With a pairing like Amitabh Bachchan and Shak Rukh Khan, who would want to miss this, right?

Rang De Basanti

A must watch on Holi is yet another classic-cult Bollywood movie, a favourite of all time for many, Rang De Basanti is the perfect choice to celebrate the festival of colours. This movie showcases the dynamics of a group of friends. You can watch for a combination of fun dance sequences, peppy songs, excellent acting, dialogues and social-political issues that are still relevant in today’s time.

Also Read: Weekend Binge: 4 BEST rom coms to watch this weekend

Netflix Party What is Netflix Party? It is the free extension for Google Chrome browser. This tool lets you start, stop and pause a Netflix movie or show so you can watch it at the same time as a group of friends and family, remotely. How does Netflix Party work? All you have to do is log in and share a viewing link with friends, once your chosen show plays out in the screen, a chatroom pops up on the right-hand side. Can you use Netflix Party on a phone? The Netflix Party extension only works on laptop and desktop computers.

Share your comment ×