What to watch: THESE 4 homely & comforting Bollywood movies will help you to take a break from the gloominess

Beat the blues by watching these quintessential comforting Bollywood movies this weekend that are sure to bring a smile on your face and make you feel at home.

The weekend is just around the corner and what better to spend it than watch your favourite movies that provide much-needed comfort and make you feel at home in these trying times. With the weekend lockdown in place, spend your weekend indulging some quintessential Bollywood movies that will bring a smile on your face and will make you feel warm and happy.

We have for you a list of the best of the best Bollywood movies to watch this weekend that will make you cherish your life and make you feel good from within. From Bawarchi to Do Dooni Chaar, here’s the list of the most comforting movies to watch this weekend.

Bawarchi

This gem of a movie by Hrishikesh Mukherjee is about a joint family in which every member has their own set of problems to deal with. In comes a chef (Rajesh Khanna) who helps them to cherish every moment of their lives and teaches them the value of morals and values.

Do Dooni Chaar

Directed by Habib Faisal, this film tells the story of a middle-class family who is desperately trying to buy a car. It follows the journey of a family wherein the man of the house is a school teacher who struggles to make ends meet to fulfil his dream of buying a car.

Lage Raho Munnabhai

A quintessential feel-good movie, made by Rajkumar Hirani, this film has all the right aspects to bring a smile on anyone’s face! It is a sequel of ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ and it shows the journey of Munna who learns everything there is to know about Mahatma Gandhi, in order to impress a girl (Vidya Balan), but on the way, learns to truly follow and implement Gandhi’s values and ideals.

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, this film is one of the best films to watch on a gloomy day. This film follows the journey of a father who somehow arranges a Ferrari to fulfil the dream of his son Kayo, to play at the Lord’s cricket stadium. This movie is sure to make you feel warm, happy and homely.

