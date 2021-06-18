What to watch: Top 5 Hritik Roshan movies you must watch for all the Ek pal ka Jeena feels

Talented, handsome and one of the most dashing men in the industry, Hritik Roshan has delivered quite a few hits during his reign in Bollywood. Here are 5 must watch movies starring Hritik Roshan.

The Hindi cinema industry hasn’t been the same ever since Hritik Roshan graced us with his on-screen presence and the magnetic aura of his. With a dashing personality, a handsome face and extraordinary acting skills, Hritik Roshan is without a doubt one of the top rated actors we have in the industry now.

He started his career with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai which was a blockbuster movie. He has since then delivered multiple films that have earned him prestigious awards and got him fame. Here are a few must-watch movies starring Hritik Roshan that you need to watch over the weekend.

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

The debut film of Hritik Roshan, this movie made him a superstar overnight. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, it shows a young girl who meets the doppelganger of her deceased boyfriend and investigates the people who murdered him.

Lakshya

A personal favourite for everyone, Lakshya is a story of a guy without any goals and ambition who finds himself joining the Indian Army and from there, his life changes. It’s a special one that should be on the must watch list for everyone.

Jodha Akbar

A period drama film based on the life of the Mughal emperor Akbar and his wife, Jodha. A tale of two lovers, Jodha Akbar was a blockbuster movie considered one of the best films directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This movie is a multi starrer film that shows Hritik as one of the main leads directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is till date one of the best films based on friendship, love and travel. Watch for travel feels and friendship goals.

Guzaarish

It is an unconventional film that didn’t work quite well on the box office but it earned accolades for a stellar performance by Hritik Roshan. He showcased brilliant acting directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

