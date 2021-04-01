This is what you are most likely to buy while grocery shopping according to your zodiac sign

Your zodiac sign influences your grocery shopping habits. Have a look at the food items that you are most likely to be drawn to during your visit to the departmental store.

Grocery shopping is one such thing that we all do. Whenever we feel that it is time to restock the pantry essentials, we make a list, pick up our quintessential grocery shopping cloth bag, and head to the nearest departmental store. While we buy items according to our needs, our zodiac sign influences our grocery choices.

According to astrology, we all have our likes and dislikes based on our zodiac signs and this also applies to grocery shopping. So here are the food items that you are most likely to buy while grocery shopping according to your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries-born people are cool, calm, and composed. And their demeanour is also reflected in their grocery shopping habits. They are most likely to buy tubs of ice cream or cans of frosty drinks while grocery shopping!

Taurus

Taureans are fond of luxury and don’t really like slogging away to glory in the kitchen for times when they crave fancy meals. So they are most likely to buy lots of packs of ready-to-eat foods like readymade pasta sauce and canned meals. They use these when they are not in the mood to cook but want something delicious and offbeat.

Gemini

Geminis are pretty fond of cooking and trying out new and exotic things. Their grocery shopping basket is most likely to be filled with exotic ingredients that they will use while experimenting in their kitchen and trying to create unique and delectable dishes.

Cancer

Unlike other zodiac signs, Cancerians are not likely to get carried away while shopping and buy extra and unnecessary items. Since they are homebound, they are likely to stick to their grocery list and also buy the favorite food item of every member of the house.

Leo

Leos are bold, fiery, and full of spice. Just like their personality, they are most likely to be drawn to spicy food items like chilli flakes, Tabasco, and chilli sauce while grocery shopping. They are also likely to buy fiery snacks and ingredients.

Virgo

Virgos are practical and logical people. They are also great at saving money and are likely to check the price of every item twice, before buying it. They are likely to get attracted to those items that are available at a discounted price!

Libra

Librans are health-conscious and like having a balanced meal. While grocery shopping, they are likely to buy healthy and diet items like green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts, and low-calorie snacks.

Scorpio

Scorpios being the intense and deep souls that they are are likely to buy food items resembling their mysterious and passionate personality. They are drawn to items like dark chocolate, figs, bagel, blackberries, etc.

Sagittarius

Since Sagittarians are always on the move, they are most likely to buy fuss-free ingredients and that can give them instant energy. While grocery shopping, they are drawn to food items like protein bars, energy drinks, and granola bars.

Capricorn

Capricorns are all about healthy eating and keeping their health and sugar levels in check. They are likely to buy items like fruits, kale, kombucha, etc that are easy-on-the-stomach and are beneficial for health.

Aquarius

Aquarians are most likely to buy different ingredients on different grocery shopping trips. They are all for trying out new cuisine and experimenting in the kitchen, and are thus, likely to buy unique and exotic food items.

Pisces

Since Pisces-born people are artsy, creative, and imaginative, they are most likely to be drawn to colorful food items, be it colorful cereals, gummy bears, or anything vibrant that catches their eye.

