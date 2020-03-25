THIS is what you should do during the lockdown, based on your zodiac sign

Each zodiac sign is known to have a different personality and while that is true, they also like to spend their time in drastically different ways. So, here are all the ways you can spend your time during the lockdown based on your zodiac sign

The Coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to stay indoors. While that is the case, the ongoing health crisis has definitely ensured that everyone is safely locked inside their homes. This makes everything all the more difficult as staying indoors can be fun for some but, it can become a problem for extroverts. So, we’ve come to your rescue with things you can enjoy during the quarantine based o your zodiac personalities.

ARIES - Learning something new

Just like it’s fellow fire signs, Aries is passionate and confident. They do not like wasting time, so when they get a free period like the lockdown, they utilise it to their maximum profit and learn something new. Now, this can be anything from an instrument to a new language!

TAURUS - Re-runs

Taurus are known for their taste so when a stressful situation like the quarantine comes up, they resort to the things they like and refrain from any kind of experimentation. So, during a lockdown, you’ll most likely find them binge-watching re-runs of their favourite shows.

GEMINI - Planning ahead

Geminis are social butterflies so, sitting at home all locked up is a bit of a problem for them. They tend to utilise this time to plan ahead and schedule dates and hangouts with their friends. Thinking about meeting people is what gets them through this stressful lockdown.

CANCER - Netflix & Chill

They love to stay in which is why a lockdown is an ideal situation for them. They are very emotional and tend to resort to movies to find their ‘perfect’ man or woman. Netflix and Chill is their only agenda throughout the quarantine.

LEO - Motivating themselves and others

Now, if you have a friend who’s a Leo, they’re most likely being their leader self and promoting fitness on their social media. From silly push up challenges to making most of their time home, Leos will come out of the lockdown being a better person.

VIRGO - Catching up with old friends

Virgos are perfectionists at everything they do. Which is why they are always so occupied with their lives and work that they tend to forget their friends. Now, they know about this fact and tend to make the most of their leisure time to catch up with their friends and family.

LIBRA - Working

Well, this definitely does not come by as a surprise. Diplomatic, fair and idealistic, Libras will not let anything suffer their work and the things that they’ve slogged for. So, they will utilise this time to test what they’ve sown and make the most of it.

SCORPIO - Doing it

One of the most emotionally intense zodiac signs, Scorpios will make the most of this lockdown by spending it with their partners, in bed! Do we need to say more?

SAGITTARIUS - Getting Sad

Sagittarius’ are known to be adventurous, however this lockdown definitely feels like a prison to them. They are most likely to spend their time getting sad or overthinking. Booze becomes their favourite buddy in a needy hour like this.

CAPRICORN - Cleaning

Ambitious and disciplined, Capricorns like to divert their minds from stressful situations and hence resort to cleaning. They find it therapeutic and think that it is the best way to get their life organised.

AQUARIUS - Hobbies

Aquarius knows how to make even the most stressful situations fun. So, considering how sporty they are, impromptu guitar sessions and picking up on their hobby is the best thing for them.

PISCES - Cooking

Nurturing and kind, Pisces will make the most of their lockdown time in feeding people. They know the right way to make people happy is by feeding them and they do exactly that! They like to keep the environment around them positive which in-turn helps them be happy.

