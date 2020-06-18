What is your flirting style according to your zodiac sign?

Do you flirt or tremble when you see your crush? Here is what your zodiac sign says about your flirting style. Find out!

For some, flirting come as easy as breathing. But for others, it can be a task. While some ace the flirt game, others try their best not to make themselves look like a fool in front of the person they admire. Whether you are a self-proclaimed master or someone who like to keep things casual, we all know that flirting does half-the-job (without any cheesy pick-up lines).

Wouldn’t it be easier if you knew the person you like is flirting or just having a casual conversation? Well, astrology might be able to help you in that case. While we all know that astrology tells a lot about a person’s personality traits, but it can also tell how a person might behave or flirt with someone they like. So, let’s try to decipher how each zodiac sign flirts.

Here’s how each zodiac sign flirts, according to astrology.

Aries

They have a bold and assertive approach to flirting. They make sure the person they like knows about their feelings. So, they try to be playful and are extremely confident, which usually works in their favour.

Taurus

Taureans are romantic and charming. They test others by lightly touching their arm, and if the person seems interested, they bring their best flirt game into play. Expect sweet little gifts and romantic dinners.

Gemini

Geminis have a way with words that makes them charming. However, they have a hot and cold approach to flirting, meaning they might keep the person they like on their toes. They will flirt with you one day and completely ignore the other day – there is no one way.

Cancer

Your flirting style is very charming and captivating. When they have a crush on someone, they ask questions about the person of interest to get to know them better. They will invest their time in you and will try to impress you by showing affection or giving you gifts.

Leo

There is nothing subtle or coy in their approach to flirting. For you, it’s all about impressing your crush by simple talk or showing your killer moves on the dance floor. From the eye contact to the charisma, they know how to charm their way into someone’s heart.

Virgo

Cautious and strategic is how Virgos like to flirt. They make sure they have a plan when they approach someone. Rather than succumbing to the feels, they take the logic approach. They use their intelligence, sexuality and a lot of tilting of the head when they flirt.

Libra

Hands down, the champion of flirting. Libras are hopeless romantics who undeniable charm. You will find out what they like and go out of your way to mirror their behaviour and interests. Their favourite restaurant is your favourite restaurant, their favourite movies are your favourite.

Scorpio

They are intense and direct, and it’s no different when it comes to flirting. Deep eye contact and a seductive touch are how they like to express their feelings. They also know what to ask their crush to get to know them better, without revealing too much about themselves.

Sagittarius

Sagis love to have fun and make everyone laugh. And they take the same approach to flirting. When they flirt, they like to keep things light-hearted and upbeat. Expect a lot of craziness (in a good way) and laughter.

Capricorn

They are practical and always keep their emotions in control. They don’t like to beat around the bush, they come straight to the point. They don’t try to sweep someone off their feet with sweet gestures, they rather use intellect and authenticity to flirt.

Aquarius

Aquarians are highly intellectual and witty. They will use their intellect to draw you in and flirt with you. They like to surprise people, so don’t be startled if they flirt with you out of the blue or in an unusual way.

Pisces

You love the idea of love but get shy when your crush pops up in front of you. You like to observe the other person from a distance with the hope that they approach you first. But things can get a bit steamy when you get drunk.

