What is your quarantine nickname? Here's how you can find it while you're stuck at home

We're all trapped at home doing almost nothing and instead of getting bored you can play the interesting game of finding your quarantine name and get a little dose of humour during this tough time.

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a lot of chaos and people have been told to practice social distancing and maintain distance from people in order to prevent Coronavirus from spreading. The Coronavirus pandemic has led to a countrywide lockdown which means all public places are shut. Private offices, schools, shops, malls, everything has shut down and people are trapped at home with no public transportation and with the implementation of section 144, people can't step out at all due to the curfew. This has left us all bored and annoyed. For those who are working from home, they have their work to keep them busy throughout the day but the others are left with nothing to do. This has led to a lot of activity on social media and a major rise in the viewership of online streaming websites and app considering that the entertainment industry has also taken a hit.

People have started interacting with friends and family through social media and we have come across some really interesting things on Instagram and Twitter. People have started indulging in fun challenges on social media and having online dates. We have also come across the plank challenge on Instagram and funny tweets about working from home, interesting virtual meetings in pyjamas and loads of other memes. One such very interesting thing that we can across was the quarantine nicknames.

Who came up with this idea?

Your quarantine nickname is how you feel right now + the last thing you ate out of the cupboard” You can call me “angry chili mango” — elan gale (@theyearofelan) March 20, 2020

The author and TV producer Elan Gale started an interesting quarantine name thread. This tweet received some really funny and interesting replies from people across the world. According to Elan, your quarantine nickname is how you feel right now + the last thing you ate out of the cupboard and his quarantine name was angry chilli mango.

Edgy spaghetti. — Great Plains Girl (@HeartlandRaised) March 20, 2020

Nervous Nachos — April (@aprilrenae) March 20, 2020

Hi I’m tipsy chicken wing — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) March 20, 2020

Resentful Cheese. — Ted Bird (@manofbird) March 20, 2020

We're all stuck at home with limited food supplies and are gorging on numerous snacks out of our limited supply. This is probably why we've come across some really funny quarantine nicknames like edgy spaghetti, pissed off Twizzlers, outraged Benadryl, nervous nachos, tipsy chicken wings, anxious dark chocolate, resentful cheese, disappointed protein bar and numerous other such interesting names. So, we at Pinkvilla decided to go desi with these names and got some really funny names.

My quarantine name is angry granola, what's yours? Leave your quarantine name in the comments below.

