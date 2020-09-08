Wheezing Cough in Babies: Signs, causes and treatment for this discomfort in toddlers

Is your baby making whistling sound while coughing? It can be caused by bronchitis or asthma or something else. Hence, parents should know everything about wheezing cough to protect their little ones.

When your baby is not well or having a cough, you'll here the sound of wheezing from them. Wheezing is when you hear a whistling sound from their exhalation due to the blockage in the lung passage.

This may happen due to many reasons. So, before taking any step, parents need to understand the reason for the wheezing. It can be caused by bronchitis or asthma and can be treated at home. But if it continues for a long period, then it is better to consult the paediatrician.

Types of wheezing in babies.

Wheezing from bronchitis

Bronchitis is caused by a type of virus that reaches small airways in the lungs and makes them inflamed and constricted. Most of the bronchitis cases are caused by three types of viruses namely respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), parainfluenza virus and adenovirus. It is common during the winter season and mostly seen in children under 2 years of age. Babies can catch the virus by coming to close contact with anyone having cough, sneezing and respiratory droplets. Cold, stuffy nose, fever, sneezing are the common symptoms of bronchitis.

Wheezing from asthma

Wheezing is also possible from asthma. When a child’s airways are swollen by dust, illness, coughing and wheezing are triggered by inflamed lung and breathing problem. Children under 2 years of age have a very less chance of having asthma. Food allergy or family history of food allergy or asthma also play a major role. During an asthmatic episode, airways swell and spasm which creates the wheezing cough. Shortness of breath, fatigue and chest congestion are some other symptoms of wheezing cough in asthma.

Other causes of wheezing cough

Apart from bronchitis or asthma, some other reasons might be there such as:

1.A small piece of food is lodged in the airways.

2.Acid reflux that releases stomach content into the lungs.

3.Croup is a viral infection that causes barking cough.

4.Congested nose due to cold or allergies.

When to consult a doctor?

When things become worse, consult to your doctor without any delay:

1.Severe breathing problems.

2.Rapid breathing.

3.Pale skin.

4.Getting lethargic.

5.Unwilling to drink that leads to dehydration.

6.Fever.

Treatment for wheezing cough in babies:

1.Give them plenty of fluid.

2.Use a cool-mist vaporiser in your child’s bedroom.

3.Talk to your doctor about using over-the-counter saline nasal drops.

4.Don't smoke near your child.

