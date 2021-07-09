When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Here is everything you need to know about the mega sale event

Amazon annual Prime Day sale to be held on July 26 and 27th. Here is all that you need to know about the big day!

This time is going to be big! Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event where products are sold at prices like never before. With all branded products ranging from electronics, home appliances to fashion and beauty you can have them all at an irresistible sale price. The company announced on July 8th that the much-awaited Prime Day sale in India will happen on the 26th and 27th of this month. Being the 5th anniversary of Prime Day, Amazon has also announced plans to launch new products from big brands and MSMEs on its online platform.

With special deals and offers, customers can shop to avail the benefits of Prime Day from today. Prime members have exclusive offers that give them 10 per cent cashback up to Rs150 on their Prime Day purchases. Dedicating the Prime Day sale to small and local businesses and sellers applauding their resilient effort during these hard times.

Apart from chic shopping products, members can make the most of the two days with the best deals and savings for a mega entertainment treat, as Prime Video has announced the world premiere of much-anticipated movies across multiple languages. The membership also gives special benefits during Prime Day like amazing deals, free delivery, access to Music and Prime videos, and much more. The Youth offer also allows young adults from the age of 18 to 24 years old to get 50 per cent off through the two choices of plans.

If you haven’t got your Amazon Prime membership yet, well this might be the best time of the year. The membership is available at Rs 999 per year or Rs 329 for three months at amazon.in and you can shop a variety of items at deal-breaking prices at this monstrous sale event.

Check out these cool products that you can shop ahead of Prime Day and win cashback for every purchase you make during the mega sale event.

Mamaearth Shampoo

This homegrown brand is famous for its quality skin care and care products. This apple cider vinegar shampoo helps in reducing dryness while repairing split ends. It's got the nourishing properties of Vitamin E, argan oil and glycerin, which makes your hair silky smooth and healthy.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 313

Smart Watches

Not just amazing and natural beauty products, electronics, gadgets and accessories also come with great offers. These stylish smartwatches with blood oxygen tracking, dynamic heart rate monitoring and GPS maps are the trendiest you can wear on your wrists.

Price: Rs 7999

Deal: Rs 3799

Price: Rs 5999

Deal: Rs 3499

Smartphones

Was looking for new mobile phones? Well, now is the right time to gift yourself one. With a sleek design and camera that allows you to click in-depth photos and play heavy video games, get them ahead of Prime Day and enjoy the sale.

Price: Rs 21,999

Deal: Rs 16,999

Price: Rs 18,999

Deal: Rs 16,999

