When will Salman get married? Here's what a leading astrologer has to say

Salman Khan has had been in many relationships. Over the years, one question is always making rounds that is when will the 'Dabangg' Khan get married? Read on to know what Pandit Jagannath Guruji has to say about it.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a man of contradictions. While he is labelled the ‘bad boy’ of Bollywood, he is also considered as the actor with a heart of gold. And one issue that has been bothering Salman’s fans and followers since decades now is when and whether the ‘Dabangg’ star would tie the nuptial knots. Speculations have been rife over the issue and each media report suggesting Salman dating someone adds fuel to the fire. The long list of ladies who dated Salman includes Bollywood biggies such as Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif among others, and the actor’s current love interest is believed to be Romanian actress and TV presenter Iulia Vantur.

Despite Iulia often making appearances alongside Salman or his family members, there is no confirmation whatsoever on whether the relationship would culminate into a marriage. According to Bengaluru-based popular astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, it is very unlikely that Salman and Iulia would end up being husband and wife. On the basis of the superstar’s face reading and astrological calculations, it shouldn’t be a matter of shock for the fans if the two part their ways in the next two to three years. However, it further suggests that if Salman makes a resolve to be decisive, he might even tie the knot with the Romanian actress, though the prospects of it are very low.

Pandit Jagannath believes that around 12-17 years back, there were high probabilities of Salman marrying his then girlfriends, but somehow things failed to click. If we recall, this was the most eventful phase in Salman’s life. While 12 years ago he was in news for a clash with Shah Rukh Khan at a party over his then girlfriend Katrina Kaif, around 17 years back he grabbed the headlines for an ugly breakup with his then love interest Aishwarya Rai. The astrological studies suggest that Salman committed a mistake by not marrying Aishwarya and still regrets the same.

A major reason for the unconventional chapters in Salman’s life is his being too moody. The actor performs action before adjudging its pros and cons. He, however, realises his mistake later and makes attempts to correct it as well. But probably it’s too late at times, and he is left with no option but to move on. He is very kind and good at heart, and this is evident in the ensemble of artists who owe their success to the iconic actor. His attributes are that of an elephant, not a lion. He is as good to you as you are to him. The readings further say that Salman and Katrina will be good friends for life and Salman will get the reputation of being the biggest godfather in Bollywood. It seems that the most eligible bachelor of Bollywood will remain one till the end of time.

By Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Astrologer, Prophesier, and Philanthropist.

Credits :pinkvilla

