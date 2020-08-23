THIS is when you should choose logic over heart based on your zodiac sign

Do you let your heart make all the decisions for you? Sometimes listening to your heart can get you in trouble. Here’s when each zodiac sign should ignore their feelings, and listen to their head instead.

Do you always listen to your heart when it comes to making important decisions in life? We often hear that you should choose logic over heart if you want to feel happier. But sometimes your heart can get you in trouble. That’s not to say that you will only succeed or do better if you listen to your heart, but often decisions made with your head can help you lead a better life.

While making life decisions, it is important to listen to both, head and heart. But sometimes it is better to ignore your feelings and rely on your gut. But how to figure out if you should go with logic or your feelings? Since everyone is different, it is nearly impossible to pin the situation, which is why we turn to astrology for some perspective.

Knowing when to ignore your heart and save yourself some trouble is an important choice. Here is when you should listen to logic, based on your zodiac sign.

Gemini

Geminis have a hard time making decisions and sticking to them. If you too are facing the same problem, try focusing on what makes the most sense. Don’t let your heart make you question your choices and hate things you love.

Aries

When you find yourself stuck in a situation when you don’t know how to get out of it, turn to logic instead of your heart. It is a good idea for you to do the opposite of what you feel like doing when you find yourself on the edge of a tantrum.

Cancer

Ruled by emotions, Cancer individuals’ channel all their energy from their heart. Sometimes it would be better if you express yourself in a healthy way by using your head. People say that you should listen to your heart, but if it's overburdening you, perhaps you should let your heart take a backseat and go with your gut instead.

Taurus

Taurus, you are hardworking and determined to achieve your goals. But your heart might get in the way when you succeed. It might tell not to keep making efforts after you have achieved something. Don’t let your heart steer you in the wrong direction.

Scorpio

Scorpio, for you it is extremely important to protect your heart at all times. But you can’t let it make all your decisions for you. It is okay to be vulnerable sometimes if you want to let people in. Don’t let your heart hold everything inside.

Capricorn

Capricorn, you should not listen to your heart when it tells you to ignore your feelings. Of course, working on your goals is essential, but you shouldn’t ignore other important things like your emotions, relationships and happiness.

Leo

You love the limelight and have a warm, kind heart that makes everyone fall in love with you. But you should ignore your heart when these nice words and praises start to feed your ego.

Libra

You have a knack for all things fine, even when your bank account says otherwise. Ignore your heart when it tells you to treat yourself and overspend money. Keep your heart from making you buy useless and expensive things.

Pisces

You rely too much on your connections which is why it can be difficult for you to imagine a life without the people around you. Ignore your heart when it tells you that you can’t do anything without asking others for help. Believe in yourself that you’re good enough to handle things on your own when the time comes.

Sagittarius

While you are easy-going, there are times when you like calling the shots. There is no harm in that, but some people might not like the idea of being controlled. Ignore your heart when you find yourself trying to control everyone around you.

Virgo

You are a perfectionist at times, which might make you imagine non-existent problems in your head when things don’t go your way. Ignore your heart when it tricks you into becoming neurotic over such things.

Aquarius

You like doing things your way but sometimes that doesn’t work, especially when it comes to relationships. Your heart might tell you to do it your way, but sometimes you need to adjust to your surroundings without trying to get your way all the time.

