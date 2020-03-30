WhenCoronaIsOver: From marrying to travelling with bestie, netizens take to Twitter to share their wishlist

With the hashtag #WhenCoronaIsOver, netizens have been taking to social media to write about their wishes that they want to fulfill post coronavirus pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and negativity, the only thing we can rely on is HOPE. Each person on this earth is currently hoping that one day everything will be alright. We will finally get a cure for the deadly COVID 19 virus and can contain it. Doctors, nurses, health professionals, and police are helping in the same and making our belief stronger that ‘we shall overcome’.

Social media platforms have been an integral part of this time which is not being only used for sharing news of coronavirus but also for spreading good and positive things.



Recently, we saw a trend where people wrote their wishes with the hashtag #WhenCoronavIsOver. Many people posted about their wishes with this tag to bring some positivity and hope amid this scary and uncertain times. One user has written that he wants to marry his love of life while another person posted a picture of his favourite foods and wished to eat them all after the corona situation is over. There are several others which you can have a look at.

Check out the wishes people wishes on Twitter with #WhenCoronaIsover.

