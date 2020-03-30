#WhenCoronaIsOver: From marrying to travelling with bestie, netizens take to Twitter to share their wishlist
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and negativity, the only thing we can rely on is HOPE. Each person on this earth is currently hoping that one day everything will be alright. We will finally get a cure for the deadly COVID 19 virus and can contain it. Doctors, nurses, health professionals, and police are helping in the same and making our belief stronger that ‘we shall overcome’.
Social media platforms have been an integral part of this time which is not being only used for sharing news of coronavirus but also for spreading good and positive things.
Recently, we saw a trend where people wrote their wishes with the hashtag #WhenCoronavIsOver. Many people posted about their wishes with this tag to bring some positivity and hope amid this scary and uncertain times. One user has written that he wants to marry his love of life while another person posted a picture of his favourite foods and wished to eat them all after the corona situation is over. There are several others which you can have a look at.
Check out the wishes people wishes on Twitter with #WhenCoronaIsover.
#WhenCoronaVirusIsOver I will make sure that I will play my part to take care of Mother Earth pic.twitter.com/z5R6nXA9xt
— Asif Inderyas (@asifInderyas) March 30, 2020
#WhenCoronaVirusIsOver I will marry the love of my life pic.twitter.com/ReUzu465bV
— Bouncer kyalo (@Bouncerkyalo1) March 30, 2020
#WhenCoronaVirusIsOver Thank the Lord. Appreciate life. Change for the better, because this is your second life pic.twitter.com/qEO0YRBUfz
— Judy (@iamjudyful) March 30, 2020
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26 #WhenCoronaVirusIsOver #helloRITMfrontliners pic.twitter.com/kXjLBuWLUp
— Beyonder (@Bimbz_LaBeouf) March 30, 2020
