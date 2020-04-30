Which Bollywood male character should be your partner based on zodiac signs?

Don’t we always dream about dating our favourite Bollywood male characters? Let’s find out which character perfectly matches with us based on our zodiac signs.

We love Bollywood and admire the male actors a lot. Most importantly, we love the male characters of the silver screen. Some of them have highly been popular and sometimes we visualise them in our real life as well. We often find the traits of a perfect partner in them. We dream of being their girlfriends.

So, wouldn’t you want to know which Bollywood male character would be your partner based on your zodiac sign? Well, you have some special traits based on your star sign and that can tell you which character will match with you perfectly. So, read on to know which Bollywood character will suit you the best.

Bollywood male characters as your partners based on your zodiac signs.

Aries- Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Aries people are adventurous, courageous and independent. You like to enjoy life to the fullest and live in the moment. So, your perfect match would be Bunny from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Taurus- Pritam Vidrohi from Bareilly Ki Barfi

You are practical, loyal and stubborn as well. So, Pritam Vidrohi from the film Bareilly Ki Barfi would be perfect for you because he is shown as a stubborn and tough character.

Gemini- Gautam Kapoor from Cocktail

Gemini people are attracted to parties and socialise every time. So, a free-spirit like Gautam Kapoor from Cocktail will attract you the most. This flirtatious character is a perfect match for you.

Cancer- Arjun Burman from Aisha

You are driven, optimistic, straightforward and emotional as well. So, you will like someone funny, emotional with a soft nature like Arjun Burman in Aisha. This romantic guy is best option for you.

Leo- Roy Kapoor from Bluffmaster

Leos always want to be the centre of attention. You love fun nightlife with some good drinks and don’t care at all about where you are. You just like to get carried away in the moment and want someone who knows how and when to entertain you. So, Roy Kapoor from the film Bluffmaster is the perfect man for you.

Virgo- Dr Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi

Virgo people are loyal, practical and analytical about every situation of their life. So, they need someone who can handle them in every situation. So, Dr Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi is your best match as he is mature, practical, sincere and has a great sense of humour.

Libra- Abhimanyu Singh from Student of the Year

You want someone to encourage you and push you for your ambition because you can take big decisions but need that motivation to work for it. So, Abhimanyu is the best match for you.

Scorpio- Rakesh Sharma from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Scorpions are a complex, curious and energetic personality who want someone to share their ambitions with and to chase them. Rakesh Sharma is the best match for you.

Sagittarius- Kabir Khan from Chak De, India!

You are curious and energetic and enjoy the little pleasures of life. You want someone to give commitment for the long run and be honest with you. So, Kabir Khan will be perfect for you.

Capricorn- Siddharth Sinha from Dil Chahta Hai

Capricorns are driven, practical, sorted, motivated and honest. So, you need someone who can be equally trustworthy and stable like you. And Siddharth Sinha matches your traits perfectly as this character was also very calm and sorted.

Aquarius- Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met

Love and relationship mean passion for you. There is tremendous emotional intensity when you are in a relationship. Hence, Aditya Kashyap is the best choice for you.

Pisces- Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do

Pisceans are creative, imaginative and emotional. You desire for a partner who likes to live in the moment. Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do is just like you. He has a passion to live his life on a large scale. So, he is the best fit for you.

