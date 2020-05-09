Which BTS song from their album Map Of The Soul: 7 best describes your zodiac sign?

Read on to know which Map Of The Soul:7 song speaks to the energy of your zodiac sign.

If you haven’t got the BTS fever yet, you might after this post! Inarguably the biggest boy band in the world, BTS has an outstanding discography. No two songs of the band are ever the same, even after releasing so many incredible albums. According to reports, they are set to release a Japanese album in July this year. With such a variety of songs to choose from, it might be difficult for you to pick one that is your favourite.

After all, the Bangtan Boys drop hits after hits. But is your favourite song by the group the one that best describes your zodiac? As the boys: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook plan to drop another album pretty soon, we look through Map Of The Soul:7 to see which song best describes each zodiac sign. After digging through their canon, we have pulled out the tracks that speak to the energy of each zodiac sign.

Scroll down to discover which BTS song best describes your zodiac sign.

Aries – On

Aries is a fire sign and people born under this sign are believed to be tough and aggressive. So, any song that describes the passion and the determination to achieve their goals is speaking the Aries language. Strong anthems like “ON” from their latest album is the one that define your persona.

Taurus – Interlude: Shadow

Taurus people are incredibly reliable but introverts who like to keep things to themselves. Their personality can best be defined by songs that have a serious tone with an underlying message that talks about inner struggles. “Interlude: Shadow” is the best match for this sign.

Gemini – Filter

Geminis are social butterflies who can be a bit dramatic at times. They are fun, communicative and thoughtful. “Filter” is the best song that speaks to them. This song is about Jimin asking us to put down the phone and pay attention to what he is saying – much like a Gemini person who knows how to be smooth when they need to be.

Cancer – Friends, Inner Child

People born under this sign are extremely emotional and they tend to grow close to someone very quickly. They are sensitive and a bit mysterious too. They value relationships the most and the song “Friends” will definitely speak to the energy of this zodiac sign. Another song that goes well with this sign is “Inner Child”.

Leo - Respect

Leo, you are the ruler of the sun. You are creative, warm, loving but also bold enough to question the meaning of things. A song that best describes your dedication and mentality is “Respect.”

Virgo - 00:00 (Zero o’clock)

Extremely hard working and analytical, Virgos have a lot of dreams that they set for themselves to achieve but sometimes the perfectionist in them can get them down. But they are also level-headed, which is why they don’t mind getting up and starting anew with a clean slate. The best song for them is “Zero o’clock” as this song is all about hoping for a better tomorrow.

Libra – Outro: Ego

They are very diplomatic but lively. They like to reflect on their decision and believe who they are. They love it when things go their way and always trust their own way rather than relying on others, which is why “Outro: Ego” is the best song for them.

Scorpio - UGH!

Probably the most intense of the signs, Scorpio people tend to get a bad rap for their passionate behaviour but they are someone you can always count on. However, they have an aggressive and powerful nature which can be defined by the song “UGH!”.

Sagittarius – Boy with Luv

The eternal optimist who is free-spirited and tries to lift everyone’s mood around them. Sagittarians have a knack for adventure and don’t like to settle down. They are also very romantic, which is why “Boy with Luv” is perfect for them.

Capricorn – My Time

Capricorn individuals display extreme self-control and self-discipline. It is one of the most driven signs that strive for perfection. And their focus in the end sometimes might make them question if they grew up too fast, which is “My Time” is perfect for them.

Aquarius – We are Bulletproof: The Eternal

People born under this sign always try to see the endless possibilities and they tend to do things uniquely. They aim to look at the bigger picture just like the song “We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal.”

Pisces - Moon

This is the most sensitive sign of all. People born under this sign are dreamers and like to have creative thoughts. They are also extremely romantic. “Moon” from MOTS:7 will definitely get Pisces in their feels.

Which one are you? Let us know in the comments section below.

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×