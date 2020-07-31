Which member of the boy group NCT 127 are you most compatible with? Find out

Read on to know which NCT127 member are you most compatible with based on your zodiac sign.

Do you love all things K-pop? If so, then you must be familiar with the boy group NCT. They have easily become one of the most talked about K-pop debuts of recent years. All the NCTzens out there must love all the members of NCT to the moon and back. For the unversed, NCT stands for Neo Culture Technology, and the name describes the group’s concept of having infinite members who are constantly shifting into different sub-units. But today we are talking about the 2nd sub-unit of the boy group NCT – NCT 127.

The group NCT 127 started with as a seven-member group in 2016 but now consists of 10 members: Taeyong, Taeil, Johny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. But while WinWin is in WayV (the Chinese sub-unit), they’re promoting as 9 members. It can be a little confusing in the beginning to understand as there so many sub-groups and multiple members. Regardless of the confusion, the love of the fans for the members doesn’t subside. Since the fans love them so much, it is only natural to want to know more about each of them.

If you’re wondering who the boys of NCT 127 are most compatible with, according to their zodiac sign, we have it all figured out for you. Let’s take a look!

Taeyong

Lee Tae Yong aka Taeyong was born on July 1, born under the sign of Cancer. People born under this sign are nurturing, sensitive, compassionate, self-protective, loving and goofy. Cancer is a water sign ruled by the moon, which means they are very emotional. Cancer-borns the most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces.

Taeil and Haechan

Moon Tae Il, known by his stage name Taeil was born on June 14, which makes him a Gemini. He shares his sign with Haechan, who was born on June 6. Geminis are one of the most curious and sociable signs of the zodiac. Most Geminis have great conversational skills and extremely fun to be around. This air sign is the most compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra and Aquarius.

Johnny, Doyoung, and Jaehyun

Born on February 9, Johnny is an Aquarius. He shares his sign with fellow members Doyoung, and Jaehyun. People born under this sign are very social, intellectual and quirky. They can be analytical but are very caring and uniquely original. The sign is the most humanitarian astrological sign. This air sign is the most compatible with Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius.

Yuta and WinWin

Nakamoto Yuta was born in Japan on October 26, under the sign of Scorpio. He shares his sign with WinWin, who is not a part of the current NCT127 comeback due to his schedule conflict with his activities with WayV. Scorpions are very power-driven, passionate, intuitive, passionate and known for being mysterious. They rely on their gut feelings first and foremost, even before logic. Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces are generally considered the most compatible with this sign.

Jungwoo

Born on February 19, Jungwoo was born just in time to be a Pisces. People born under this sign are very romantic, compassionate, artistic and selfless. They are also very dreamy. This water sign is the most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn.

Mark

Mark Lee, known popularly as Mark, was born on August 2, which makes him a Leo. Leos are very enthusiastic, passionate and generous. They are very confident chaps who don’t mind the attention they get. They are considered good leaders who inspire others. Signs most compatible with a Leo include Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius.

