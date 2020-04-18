Which Money Heist character are you as per your zodiac sign? Find Out

Characters of the show Money Heist are extremely captivating and we can’t help but love them. If you’re a fan too, read on to know which character of the series best represents your zodiac sign.

Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel is back with season four and people can’t keep calm. The show has made some serious waves since its release in 2017. The crime thriller revolves around a group of robbers who take the near impossible task of robbing Spain’s Royal Mint. The mastermind behind the plan “the Professor” brings together a group of robbers who don’t have much to lose. Each robber is given the name of a city and forbidden to tell anyone their real names. With endless surprises and plot twists, this show keeps you on the edge.

The show is filled with diverse characters who come together to make this show a hit. Normally people don’t sympathize with thieves but this show inevitably makes you care about all of them. The real dilemma begins when you start to love the characters on both teams and wish both of them win. With characters and plot so captivating, it only seems fair that we compare and see which La Casa De Papel character best represents each zodiac sign.

Without further ado, let's dive into the world of the money heist gang. Take a look and tell us which Money Heist character are you as per your zodiac sign.

Aries – Berlin

The impulsiveness and determination of the Aries sign are most similar to Berlin. He might have several moments of pure madness and randomness in the series, but somehow, he manages to keep them all in line.

Taurus – The Professor

The mastermind of the gang – the Professor has traits of a Taurean. He is reliable, practical and intelligent. He keeps cool when things seem to fall apart. He knows how to balance things. His diplomatic nature and sensible tactics make him a Taurus.

Gemini – Denver

Gemini people are quick-witted and expressive, reminding us of Denver. He might seem a little immature in the beginning but he matures and finds his path as the show progresses. Just like Geminis, he is a real charmer.

Cancer – Rio

The sentimental and sensitive Rio is a perfect Cancerian. Even though he has plenty of moments of doubt throughout the series, his love for Tokyo lets him find his ground. Just like cancer people, he also feels the need to be protected.

Leo – Tokyo

One of the most unpredictable characters of the series, Tokyo has to be a Leo. She is loyal, headstrong, energetic and has a heart of gold. Similar to Leo, she is a complete mess with a lot of love to offer.

Virgo – Moscow

A father figure for most of the members in the series, Moscow has traits of a Virgo. He is one of the warmest characters in the show. Just like Virgos, he keeps tiring to have everyone and everything around him perfect.

Libra – Raquel

One of the most competent and respectful people in her industry, Raquel embodies a perfect Libra. She is practical, level-headed, diplomatic and determined.

Scorpio – Nairobi

Extremely influential Nairobi has a brave, balanced, focused and ambitious personality. Just like a Scorpio, she has both a compassionate and a dark side to her character.

Sagittarius – Monika

Her character starts as a simple and kind one but as the show progresses, she has a change of heart. Just like a Sagittarian, Monika is curious, optimistic and energetic.

Capricorn – Arturo

He is meticulous and strategic, just like a Capricorn. He is egotistical and constantly tries to come up with plans to outsmart the robbers.

Aquarius – Alison Parker

She might seem spoilt and snooty in the beginning, but she becomes intelligent and smart later in the show. Just like an Aquarius, she is intellectual, affable and stubborn.

Pisces – Helsinki

There is so much more to this character than meets the eye – just like Pisceans. He may look big and scary but he is selfless, kind and willing to help others when they need it. He is supportive of his friends and has a big heart.

