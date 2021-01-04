Which musical instrument you should learn to play according to your zodiac sign?

Do you want to learn to play an instrument? Then first know which instrument suits your personality the most as per your zodiac traits.

Musical instruments are an essential part of the music. And if people who have a great passion for music find great interest in the instruments as well. But which musical instrument you should learn to play?

It can be found by your zodiac sign. People have their own, distinct personality which makes them different from others. These personalities can also be matched with the types of instruments to tell which is best suited for you. So, here’s your best musical instrument based on your zodiac sign.

Best musical instrument as per your zodiac sign:

Aries- Saxophone

Aries people are passionate and competitive people. So, the saxophone is the right instrument for them as it is versatile and fun to play. You can play all kinds of songs with it. And because of its popularity, a lot of competitions take place of saxophone.

Taurus- Tuba

You are dependable and reliable just like Tuba. It is the foundation of a band that takes care of other instrumentalists and keep them on track and make their playing speed correct. So, Tuba is right for Taureans.

Gemini-Percussion

Gemini people are whimsical, creative, adaptable and life of the party. They bring life to everything just like percussion adds sparkle to the ultimate music. It has a wide array of instruments like drums, bells, whistles, triangles, xylophones, etc. so Geminis wouldn’t get bored at all.

Cancer- Flute

The sound of the flute is very emotional and soft like the personality of a Cancerian. It is beautiful and transcendent. So, Cancerians would love to play this as it’s just like their personality.

Leo-Tabla

Leos are bold, fun-loving people who want all attention on them always. So, Indian instrument tabla would be fun for them. Its sound, beats and rhythm easily catch other’s attention.

Virgo- Sitar

You are the hark-working people who want to make everything perfect and flawless. So, learning Sitar would be good for you as it needs a lot of patient and practice.

Libra- Violin

Sophisticated Librans would always pick Violin to play as the sound of it is soothing and it looks elegant. As you can’t concentrate on one thing for a long time, so Violin would be perfect as you don’t need to control your breathing for playing this.

Scorpio- Santoor

Scorpions are intense people who want others to listen to them just like Santoor. It doesn’t only accompany other instruments or vocal music, but it also stands out with its sound.

Sagittarius- Clarinet

Sagittarius people are adventurous and funny who want to show off their big spirit when given a chance. And they are just like Clarinets which are quite but add a distinct flair to jazz music.

Capricorn- Sarangi

Capricorns are hard-working people like Virgos. They are the workaholic zodiac sign who want to do their task with all attention and efforts without any mistake. They can easily learn to play the Sarangi which is one of the toughest Indian instruments. It is said Sarangi can imitate the sound of a human voice if played properly. So, Capricorns can devote all their time to master this instrument.

Aquarius- Bassoon

The Bassoon is a unique and quirky instrument just like Aquarius people. It's unique sound easily catches the music lover’s attention. Aquarius people are action-oriented people who like to take new challenges. Learning Bassoon would be hard for them but they will enjoy it.

Pisces- Euphonium

Pisceans are well aware of their feelings. Euphonium has a dark, intense and deep sound. So, this is right for Pisces people as they are also deep thinkers. Also Read: 5 Most feminine zodiac signs who are always in touch with their emotions

