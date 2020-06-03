Which profession to choose to make more money as per your zodiac sign?

Choosing your profession according to your zodiac sign may help you make more money. Read on to know which profession is best for you as per astrology.

Did you ever feel a rush when thinking about a particular profession? If so, it could be because of your birth date. Just like other aspects of your life, your zodiac sign has an influence on your career as well. According to astrology, you might be more successful in life if you choose a career depending on your zodiac sign.

However, personal choice also plays a pivotal role in choosing the right profession. While it might indicate what type of career you would excel in, there is no pressure to choose this career over the one you’re passionate about. After all, passion and hard work defy all norms.

That said, here is the profession to choose to m ake more money – based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries are very intuitive and capable of looking at the bigger picture. Their passion and energy make them a perfect motivator, which is why the best career choice for this fire sign is coaching in all forms.

Taurus

People born under this sign are practical, grounded and enjoy finer things in life. Taurus is more likely to thrive in professions that involve beautiful things and a steady routine like food industry jobs or luxury sales. They are good at handling money, so banking and finance careers are also great options.

Gemini

Geminis are extroverts and fun. They know how to lead and have a great conversation. So for Geminis, the best field is anything related to communications and broadcasting is a great career path for them. Other good options are teaching and advertising.

Cancer

Due to their gentle and nurturing nature, Cancers tend to be more successful in the medical profession. They can also make excellent teachers, realtors or chefs.

Leo

Leos love attention and don’t shy away from taking risks. A career in the entertainment industry or politics might be the best for you. They are great motivator as well, which makes them suitable for counselling. You have all traits of a leader as well, so being CEO of a company might not be far off for a Leo.

Virgo

They have an eye for detail and a knack for perfection. They might be able to excel in the service and care industries like working at the front desk, running shops and as therapists.

Libra

Libras are great mediators, good at understanding people and know how to bring people together to make a project successful. All these traits make you the perfect leader – so think diplomat or a career in sales. Law or wedding planning are also good options.

Scorpio

Scorpios are secretive, intelligent and know how to work their way to the top. An investigator, financial advisor or investment banker might be some of the best career choices for a Scorpio. They can make good musicians or a filmmaker as well.

Sagittarius

They love meeting new people, adapting to change and encouraging others. They also love to travel and capable of being great leaders. A career in science and tech, or teaching might be the best for you.

Capricorn

They have an innate ability to run a business and make it successful. So, for any Capricorn who’s felt that starting a business is their calling, they might just make it. Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon and the richest man in the world right now is a Capricorn – this should be inspiration enough!

Aquarius

Aquarius is free-spirted, but very hard-working and always think out-of-the-box. They are good at teamwork as well as working alone. Some of the best career choices for them if they wish to make big bucks include photography, design, fields related to science and tech. One thing that doesn’t work well for them is the corporate culture.

Pisces

Pisces, give their best to everything they do. They tend to feel the happiest when they are creating systems that cater to the need of other people. They can be very successful in healthcare – think doctor, psychologist, etc. They can also do well in arts, like dance and music.

