Which Sarabhai vs Sarabhai character you are based on your zodiac signs? Find out

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was an extremely popular sitcom and the characters of the show are still loved by all. So, do you want to know which character you are according to your zodiac traits? Read on to know.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a sitcom TV series which was telecasted from 2004 to 2006 with season one and then in 2017 with season two. This show was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia and directed by Deven Bhojani. Sarabhai has been an extremely popular TV show and their lead characters were also immensely popular. The lead characters are Indravadan Sarabhai, Maya Sarabhai, Rosesh Sarabhai, Sahil Sarabhai and Monisha Sarabhai. Among all these, Maya Sarabhai's character caught our attention the most which was played by Ratna Pathak Shah.

Each of the characters of this show exhibits a different personality in the serial. One is extremely funny; the other one is emotional; and some has been highly sarcastic. So, which character resembles your personality the most according to the star signs? Find out below.

Which Sarabhai vs Sarabhai character you are based on star signs?

Indravadan Sarabhai- Gemini, Scorpio

Indravadan, played by Satish Shah, loves to crack jokes and he will always be the first one to joke at a social gathering. So, this trait makes him quite like a Gemini. However, his sarcasm hurts his younger son Rosesh. This is what Scorpions do as their jokes are passive aggressive. Apart from that, the character of Indravadan is quite easy going and enthusiastic like Gemini people.

Maya Sarabhai- Virgo, Leo, Capricorn

Virgos are considered to be the queen of sarcasm just like Maya Sarabhai played by Ratna Pathak Shah. Her sarcastic nature for insulting Monisha’s middle-class traits can blindly be defined as the feature of Virgo. But she is always in the demand of being on the spotlight irrespective of the occasion which is quite like a Leo. But as the character, Maya Sarabhai, has been portrayed to be the most sophisticated person so she is also quite like a Capricorn as well. Because she is extremely dignified and confident.

Sahil Sarabhai- Capricorn, Libra

Sahil Sarabhai, played by Sumeet Raghavan, is more like a Capricorn because he is practical, sorted, intelligent, sophisticated and charming. The way he maintains a balance between Maya and Monisha shows he's quite like a Libran as well. So, if you also have the ability to maintain a balance with practicality, then you are just like this character.

Monisha Sarabhai- Cancer, Taurus

Cancer is super emotional and sensitive zodiac sign just like Monisha Sarabhai, played by Rupali Ganguly, who is always ready to leave home after being hurt due to Maya’s taunt. As she is super lazy to keep her home neat and clean, she can also be defined as a Taurus who is also extremely lazy and stubborn.

Rosesh Sarabhai- Cancer, Pisces

Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar, is quite impulsive and gets easily hurt by his father’s sarcastic remarks on his poems. So, he is quite similar to a Cancer. But his weird poems can also depict him to be a Piscean who is creative, imaginative and empathetic towards his mom.

Credits :yourtango

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×