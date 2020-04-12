Which Shah Rukh Khan character are you based on your zodiac sign? Find out

Are you a die-hard fan of SRK? Then check out which movie character of his defines you the best based on your zodiac sign. Read on to know more below.

When we think about romance, then the first name that comes on our mind is Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan is predominantly popular for his portrayal of different types of characters in Bollywood movies. The king of romance has shown us different ways to perceive love. His movie characters are loved and deeply admired by his fans and some really want to be like them. Some of the memorable characters are Ram from Main Hoon Na; Kabir from Chak De India; Veer Pratap Singh from Veer-Zaara; Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. But the list is still endless.

If you are trying hard to be like one of the characters of SRK, then you don’t have to try this anymore. You might have been born with some of the traits. Each zodiac sign resemblances the SRK characters and they have similar traits. Do you also want to know which Shah Rukh Khan character you are based on your zodiac sign? Check it out now.

Zodiac Signs: Zodiac traits based on the characters of SRK movies.

Aries: Kabir from Chak De! India

Aries people are spontaneous, active, daring and courageous just like Kabir. You will not agree with anything wrong and also have an optimistic outlook towards faults. But you are also known as a short-tempered and loving person.

Taurus: Veer Pratap Singh from Veer-Zaara

Taurus people are loyal and dependable. They are sometimes known to be a bit stubborn but they will do anything for the person they love the most. You are exactly like the character of Veer.

Gemini: Raj from Rab Ne Bana De Jodi

Gemini is represented by the two-faced sing. Similarly, people of this zodiac sign will always have two ways of doing anything just like Raj did in the film. One way will be too subtle and the other one will be very expressive. Gemini people are quite witty as well, like the character in the movie.

Cancer: Ram from Main Hoon Na

Ram has been shown as punctual, disciplined and driven in the movie. Cancerians are also like them- optimistic and straightforward. Funny, emotional and intuitive Cancer people can do anything for their loved ones like Ram.

Leo: Raj from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Leos are cheerful persons who always make people happy just like Raj. They are confident, a bit dominating and encouraging as well. This exciting person is quite emotional as well as we saw Raj from the movie.

Virgo: Jahangir Khan from Dear Zindagi

Virgos are perfectionists and give keen attention to every detail. They are intelligent and give commitment properly just like Dr. Khan in the movie.

Libra: Aman Mathur from Kal Ho Naa Ho

Libras are the most romantic ones among all zodiac signs. They are very caring, loving and responsible persons like Aman Mathur was in the movie towards his dear ones.

Scorpio: Dev from Devdas

Emotional Scorpions are the most passionate zodiac sign. They are always focused on anything which they want to achieve in their life. You always have the fear of losing your dear ones from your life. So, you try hard to keep them around you just like Dev.

Sagittarius: Raj Aryan Malhotra from Mohabbatein

These people have quite a vivid personality. They are idealistic and philosophical just like Raj Aryan of the movie. Honesty, passion, etc. are some of the words that define you well.

Capricorn: Rahul from Dil Toh Pagal Hai

You are the most chill person to have around like Rahul. You are creative and resourceful and can ease any awkward situation to not make it cause a scene. But you are also an honest, loyal, practical and dedicated person. You perfectly fit the features of Rahul.

Aquarius: Rahul from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Friendship is the most important thing in your life just like Rahul. Aquarius people are very idealistic and they believe that everything will be resolved at last. You are also quite energetic and spontaneous like Rahul. Another trait of Aquarians is, they often can’t get over their past.

Pisces: Om from Om Shanti Om

Pisces people are witty, smart, loving and also very emotional. They can be strong enough while making hard decisions in life. They perfectly resemble the character of Om.

