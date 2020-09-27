Which Shawn Mendes song are you based on your zodiac sign?

Known for firing up the music charts, Shawn Mendes never fails to impress with his songs and incredible lyrics. Did you know the singer became an internet star at 14, thanks to his vines? By the time it was shut down, Mendes had already garnered a strong fanbase, which then helped him in building a career as a Hollywood singer. And over the years of his successful career, Mendes has given some great hits including "Stitches", "Senorita", and more.

But is your favourite Shawn Mendes song the one that best describes your zodiac sign? After digging through his canon, we have pulled out the best tracks that speak to the energy of each zodiac sign.

Without further ado, let’s check which Shawn Mendes song best describes your zodiac sign.

Aries

Adventurous souls who love to experience new things and have their own unique way to move forward in life, Aries is not the one to slow down for anyone. They don’t like the feeling when someone is trying to hold them back as they like to be free so that they can explore different aspects of life. The Shawn Mendes song that best suits their personality is “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”.

Taurus

Taureans might not wear their emotions on their sleeves all the time, but they love the idea of love and want affection. They are the ones to make their partner feel loved and cared, and they also want to meet someone as supportive as they are. So, the perfect song for this earth sign is “Fallin’ All In You”.

Gemini

Known for having a dual personality, Geminis can be both excited and nervous at the same time. They are social butterflies who are witty, but they are also one of those people who get nervous easily. So, the song that best defines a Gemini’s personality is “Nervous”.

Cancer

This emotional sign who gets attached very easily and get insecure can relate to the passionate song “Stitches”. One of the biggest Mendes’ hits, the song is about being broken after being hurt from someone you love.

Leo

The confident and dominant Leo is all about drama and taking charge of the situation, especially when it comes to love. So, the song that best describes a Leo in love is "Lost in Japan," which is all about being spontaneous and confident in love.

Virgo

Virgos are perfectionists who like to analyse things before they do things. But in the process, they sometimes feel overwhelmed and get caught up in the stress that weighs them down. So, they will probably relate to “A Little Too Much” the most.

Libra

This zodiac sign believes in partnership, balance and will always treat their partner the best. Libras might be very social, but they love nothing more than spending time with the person they love and treat them like the most important thing in the world. So, this sign’s anthem has to be “Treat you Better”.

Pisces

One of the most friendly signs in the zodiac, Pisceans are gentle human beings who never want to be alone with their thoughts. Yes, they may act a bit lost sometimes, but they always crave to be with someone they could confide in and someone who understands them. So, the song for this sign is “Never Be Alone”.

Sagittarius

People born under this sign are independent beings who are afraid of commitment. However, they can’t help but think about the person they love even when they want to forget and move on. The lyrics “I love it when you call me senorita, I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya” from the song "Senorita" is probably how a Sagi feels when they are confused in love.

Capricorn

Capricorns are the hard workers of the zodiac, which is why they have also earned the reputation of being rude and uptight. They might be the ones who set all the rules, but they can be caring and forgiving – all you need to do is try to understand them before you make judgements. “Bad Reputation” is the song that goes well with a Capricorn.

Aquarius

“We don’t have to be ordinary, make your best mistakes ‘cause we don’t have the time to be sorry” – these lines from the song “Life of the Party” perfectly defines the personality of an Aquarius. People born under this sign don’t care what others think and do what deems fit for themselves.

Scorpio

Probably the most misunderstood zodiac sign, Scorpio is deep-rooted in emotions. They are very passionate about everything in life and can’t manage their feelings even when it is about expressing pain. So, the song they might play on the boombox most often would be “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which is all about expressing how you feel.

