Which sign is the meanest? Zodiac signs ranked from nicest to the meanest

Everyone is capable of being nice or mean. But some zodiac signs are more likely to be meaner than others. Read on to know if your sign is the nicest or the meanest.

Astrology can tell a lot about your personality. It can even reveal why you behave so mean sometimes. While everyone is capable of being nice or mean, but some signs can’t let go of things even if they wish to. These are the signs termed as the meanest signs in astrology. On the other hand, some signs can be extremely nice like Libra, Pisces or Taurus.

People are defined as nice or mean for several reasons. Some people are so nice that they are always ready to listen to your problems and be there for you. Others can be so mean that they don’t care how you will feel if they say something mean to someone. This also depends on your horoscope.

Take a look at the nicest and the meanest zodiac signs.

Libra

Libras are people pleasers and might even put their own interests aside to make others feel happy. They don’t like conflicts, so you might see them in the front when there is an argument trying to resolve it. That’s why they are the nicest of all zodiac signs.

Pisces

The next in line is Pisces with their kindness. They are genuinely nice and extremely caring. They are always ready to help someone in need, especially their closed ones. However, Pisces individuals stay away from trouble, they just don’t get the point in putting themselves in uncomfortable situations.

Taurus

Despite the reputation of being hot-headed, people born under this sign can be very helpful and patient. It is true that you shouldn’t be around when they lose their cool but the thing with Taureans is that they don’t get angry unless you cross the line. In fact, they can bear the pain for a long time.

Sagittarius

Sagis hate negativity or any sort of drama in their life. They don’t judge others for their behaviour, they like to have a fun time. The thing with people born under this sign is that they are not interested in any kind of negativity. They are nice simply because they don’t see any reason to be hateful to someone.

Aquarius

Aquarians can be mean when they are in a bad mood. But other than that, they can be extremely nice. They are very friendly and love meeting people. People born under this sign are great listeners and comfort someone going through a tough time.

Gemini

Geminis can be super nice or extremely mean, depending on their mood. It is a part of their dual personality. It solely depends on what mood a Gemini is in and how they want to do deal with the situation.

Cancer

You might be wondering what is Cancer doing so low in the list. Well, they are nice but they can very moody as well. You don’t want to catch up with a Cancer on a bad mood day because they can extremely mean. They might say some very hurtful things you wouldn’t even except.

Leo

Most of the time, Leos are gentle and warm towards others. But the moment someone tries to double-cross or put them down, they flip like no other. They will say the meanest things they don’t even know they are capable of.

Virgo

They might come off as the nicest people, but they can be nasty. They can be uptight and pretty mean. The problem with Virgos is that they can’t let go of the small things that get on their nerves even if they try to. A Virgo won’t confront you or conspire behind your back, they will make mean remarks to hurt you.

Aries

People born under this sign are aggressive and impatient. They don’t like to entertain any BS. Expect an Aries to confront you the moment they hear you did something wrong or said something about them. They don’t bottle up their feelings, they just let it out as soon as they can to get back to her life and enjoy.

Capricorn

You don’t want to piss off a Capricorn because they can be really mean. From icing you out to blocking you on social media, they will do everything in their power to make you realize your mistake without showing you any signs of anger. They might even conspire against you behind your back if you get them really angry.

Scorpio

The meanest of signs is none other than the mysterious Scorpio. While they can be extremely caring if they love and trust you. But if you get in the bad books of this sign, they will make sure you are down on your knees apologizing. Even then they might ignore you. So, think twice before you upset a Scorpio.

