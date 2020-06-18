Which Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara character you are based on your zodiac sign?
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an adventure film that released in 2011 and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. This film was a big hit. The characters of this film mainly the three male leads have a distinct nature and it has been well portrayed in the movie.
Those characteristic traits are even very common in people. And that can be defined by our zodiac traits. So, do you know which Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara character you are based on your star signs? Let’s find them out right below.
Arjun- Capricorn
Arjun, played by Hrithik Roshan, is the perfect portrayal of a Capricorn man. Hard-working, motivated, sorted, driven, etc. are some of the words that can define this personality which resembles to that of Capricorn. And he is extremely conscious about money matters, which is also more like a Capricorn.
Kabir- Libra, Cancer
Kabir, played by Abhay Deol is a mix of Cancer and Libra. On one side, he maintains a balance between Arjun and Imran like a Libra person. On the other hand, he takes care of his fiancé and doesn’t like to get involved in any confrontations as a Cancerian does.
Imran- Pisces, Sagittarius
Imran, played by Farhan Akhtar, is a combination of Pisces and Sagittarius traits. He is an artist who writes poetry and does painting, which a Piscean would do. And his presence and funny nature can change the vibe of the room like a Sagittarius.
Laila- Libra
Laila, played by Katrina Kaif, is the perfect example of Libra who maintains a balance in everything. She is vivid in nature and knows how to enjoy life. Laila also takes care of other people if they are not feeling comfortable. This properly fits Libra traits.
Natasha- Scorpio
This character, played by Kalki Koechlin, is similar to Scorpio people. She is quite intimidating, possessive and critical like a Scorpion. She constantly doubts on her fiancé and shows a strong possessiveness about the relationship which later Kabir even complained about to his friends. This kind of passionate yet intimidating love is only possible for a Scorpion.
Also Read| Which Sarabhai vs Sarabhai character you are based on your zodiac signs? Find out