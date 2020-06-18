Which Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara character you are based on your zodiac sign?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an adventure film that released in 2011 and was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. This film was a big hit. The characters of this film mainly the three male leads have a distinct nature and it has been well portrayed in the movie.

Those characteristic traits are even very common in people. And that can be defined by our zodiac traits. So, do you know which Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara character you are based on your star signs? Let’s find them out right below.

Arjun- Capricorn

Arjun, played by Hrithik Roshan, is the perfect portrayal of a Capricorn man. Hard-working, motivated, sorted, driven, etc. are some of the words that can define this personality which resembles to that of Capricorn. And he is extremely conscious about money matters, which is also more like a Capricorn.