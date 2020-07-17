Which zodiac signs are the biggest players as per astrology?

When people manipulate you for their own benefits, it is a red flag that you have to keep them out of your life. These kind of people are everywhere in this world. They will make you do different things for their own good and then leave you when their work is done. They are highly manipulative and often don’t think about other’s feelings.

According to astrology, all zodiac signs are players in their life. They make strategies to make you do what they want. So, here is the zodiac ranking of most to least manipulative persons who are the biggest players.

Which zodiac signs are the biggest players?

Scorpio

Scorpions are highly secretive and competitive. So, you may often find them playing with people’s mind and emotions. And they just do it to get what they want. They may often do it unintentionally.

Virgo

They will only play with your mind when they need something from you. And it would be a great loss if you expect a ‘thank you’ from them if you do Virgos a favour. Once the work is done, they don’t need you in their life.

Capricorn

These people take advantage of people’s good nature. They may even blame you responsible for their anger. But they take this power of playing with people’s mind as a positive skill as they can make people do what they want.

Aquarius

This zodiac sign might give you false hope. They like to play with other’s mind by making them believe in false promises. And they will do their work before you realise it.

Pisces

These people will play with your mind by showing passive-aggression. They always consider a loan as a gift. So, don’t expect a money-back guarantee from Pisceans.

Gemini

They don’t play with people’s mind intentionally. But whatever they do is for their own good only. They will make you do whatever they need from you.

Taurus

Taureans will go to any extent to get something from you. They will either play with your mind or bully you for it. But a Taurean will be honest with you. They will make you understand that you have no value in their life; they are just utilising you.

Aries

It’s not easy for an Aires to play with people’s mind. They are highly clever people. They will do it only if you are of any help to them. Otherwise, they don’t have any interest to play with your mind.

Sagittarius

They really cannot play with your mind. They will only do it when they don’t have any other option because they cannot lie at all. And you can easily see them playing with you. But overall, they are some of the persons who cannot manipulate people.

Leo

Leos are very thoughtful people and they cannot play with people at all. But doing tricks with people is part of their fun.