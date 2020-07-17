  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Which zodiac signs are the biggest players as per astrology?

According to astrology, there are some who can play with people’s mind easily for their own good. People won’t be able to even understand when they are being played by others. So, what kind of player are you based on your zodiac sign?
3258 reads Mumbai
Which zodiac signs are the biggest players as per astrology?Which zodiac signs are the biggest players as per astrology?Which zodiac signs are the biggest players as per astrology?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When people manipulate you for their own benefits, it is a red flag that you have to keep them out of your life. These kind of people are everywhere in this world. They will make you do different things for their own good and then leave you when their work is done. They are highly manipulative and often don’t think about other’s feelings.

According to astrology, all zodiac signs are players in their life. They make strategies to make you do what they want. So, here is the zodiac ranking of most to least manipulative persons who are the biggest players.

Which zodiac signs are the biggest players?

Scorpio

Scorpions are highly secretive and competitive. So, you may often find them playing with people’s mind and emotions. And they just do it to get what they want. They may often do it unintentionally.

Virgo

They will only play with your mind when they need something from you. And it would be a great loss if you expect a ‘thank you’ from them if you do Virgos a favour. Once the work is done, they don’t need you in their life.

Capricorn

These people take advantage of people’s good nature. They may even blame you responsible for their anger. But they take this power of playing with people’s mind as a positive skill as they can make people do what they want.

Aquarius

This zodiac sign might give you false hope. They like to play with other’s mind by making them believe in false promises. And they will do their work before you realise it.

Pisces

These people will play with your mind by showing passive-aggression. They always consider a loan as a gift. So, don’t expect a money-back guarantee from Pisceans.

Gemini

They don’t play with people’s mind intentionally. But whatever they do is for their own good only. They will make you do whatever they need from you.

Taurus

Taureans will go to any extent to get something from you. They will either play with your mind or bully you for it. But a Taurean will be honest with you. They will make you understand that you have no value in their life; they are just utilising you.

Aries

It’s not easy for an Aires to play with people’s mind. They are highly clever people. They will do it only if you are of any help to them. Otherwise, they don’t have any interest to play with your mind.

Sagittarius

They really cannot play with your mind. They will only do it when they don’t have any other option because they cannot lie at all. And you can easily see them playing with you. But overall, they are some of the persons who cannot manipulate people.

Leo

Leos are very thoughtful people and they cannot play with people at all. But doing tricks with people is part of their fun.

Cancer

These people are down to earth and highly emotional. So, they really cannot play with others, even if they need something from them. It’s not that they cannot play, but they are actually not that type of person. They hardly can hurt anyone.

Libra

Librans can never play with other's mind. Hurting other’s emotions is just not their cup of tea. They cannot do it even if they need it badly. Even if they give a tiny attempt to play with a person, Librans will always hope for the best for that man.

Credits :your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement