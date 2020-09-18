Who among the current actors will be the next superstar of the millennium? Find out

Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts the actor who will reign superior in the entertainment business in the upcoming years. Read on to know if your favourite actor has made it to the list.

The actor who’s considered a reference point for all male leads in Bollywood flicks is the legendary Dilip Kumar, who brought realism to every character he portrayed during a career that spanned over decades. Still, if you search for the ‘first superstar of Bollywood’ on Google, the search engine throws up the name of Rajesh Khanna. This basically signifies that a great actor may not really be the biggest star in the town and vice versa. But there is one individual who has blurred the distinction between an actor and a star and at the same time defied the traditional concept of heroism. You guessed it right! We are talking about Amitabh Bachchan – the superstar of the millennium.

It took a series of flops before Amitabh Bachchan made his presence felt alongside Rajesh Khanna in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s ‘Anand’, following which he tasted his first major success with ‘Zanjeer’ in 1973. And rest, as they say, is history. The traditional belief that any lead actor crossing the age of 40 neared his endgame was demolished by Big B as he went on to play the lead in many flicks even in his 60s and 70s. So, now the question is – who after Amitabh Bachchan?

The Hindi film industry currently has a slew of talented actors, including the three big Khans, who have charmed the audience with their impeccable acting prowess and charming screen presence. The other most prominent actors are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. They are all immensely talented and each one of them enjoys a widespread fan base. It is almost certain that the next superstar of the millennium would be one among them. Going by their face reading and astrological calculations, one actor who is destined to become the next biggest thing in Bollywood is Ranveer Singh, who made his debut almost 10 years ago with Yash Raj Film’s ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’.

From playing the young Delhi lad in his first film to the conniving cop in ‘Simmba’, a street rapper in ‘Gully Boy’ and the fearsome Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Padmaavat’, Ranveer has aced varied characters on the silver screen. He is a bundle of energy, very hard working and gets into the skin of every character that comes his way. He’s set for a long haul in the entertainment world. In the next 3-5 years, he is likely to get even better and become extremely selective about his roles. Needless to mention, his better half and actress Deepika Padukone will also play a major role in Ranveer’s professional success. Behind the veils, Deepika will have a say in all projects pursued by Ranveer and if all goes well, the two might even launch their own production company.

Remember, be it Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, most of the superstars in India have been outsiders, and Ranveer too fits the bill.

However, there’s another actor who is most likely to shine on the horizons of Bollywood stardom. He hails from probably India’s oldest filmy family, the Kapoor family. We are referring to Ranbir Kapoor, an excellent story-oriented actor and a prolific dancer. The ‘Sanju’ actor’s face reading coupled with astrological calculations suggest that he will have a long successful run in the tinsel town. His knack for a good subject and impressing acting skills will work wonders for him.

By Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Astrologer, Prophesier, and Philanthropist.

