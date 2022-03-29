Wholesome date ideas to win the heart of a Leo partner

People born under the zodiac sign Leo come across as vivacious and confident individuals. But one of the most important parts about dating a Leo is to always keep it interesting and ensure there’s never a dull moment. While you can steer the conversation in any direction you please, you may need a little bit of assistance when planning the perfect dates to cement your relationship. So, take a look at thrilling date ideas that will help you win the heart of a Leo partner.

Invite them over for cocktails and drinking games

Leos like to keep their cards close to their chest, so if you have been dating a while and still wish to know them better, then play some drinking games. Once some delectable cocktails lower their inhibitions playing ‘Never Have I Ever’ could lead to a wild night of confessions where you see your partner in a new light. You may even don the chef’s hat that evening and whip up some divine desserts to charm your boo!

Pamper them with skincare and a massage!

A Leo man might hesitate if you ask him to accompany you to the spa or salon. But you can always bring the pampering home for him, as he shall not deny a spa session from his date. So, you can invite him home one afternoon and layer on the sheet masks and even give him a wine facial. Giving each other hot oil massages could add passion to your date.

Take them for a midnight tea and maggi date

Since Leos are high energy folks, people often take them to concerts and music fests. But these individuals are just looking for that special someone to have maggi with at midnight. So, take your date on a late-night drive for some chai at midnight and instant noodles to nourish your soul. Your plan will bring out the hidden sensitivity in Leo and they will open up to you over a hot cuppa tea.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

