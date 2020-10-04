Why do cats have watery eyes and what is the treatment for it?

The liquid layer on the eyes protects cats from all kinds of bacteria. But excessive discharge can be caused by several other reasons. Find out.

The coating on the cat’s eyes is there to keep them safe and protected from bacteria. The layer removes debris from the eyes, kills bacteria, maintains the moisture levels and provides nutrients. But when there is a watery discharge from your cat’s eyes, it means they are fighting against a threat to health.

Generally, it is caused by some minor issues which gets resolved on its own. But often it may continue to disturb your little pet. So, if the water discharge does not stop, consult the vet immediately.

Cat’s watery eyes and its causes:

Signs of conjunctivitis

If the tissues around your cat’s eyes are inflamed and red along with the watery discharge, then there are chances of getting conjunctivitis, also known as pinkeye. It is one of the most common and contagious problems in cats and they will get it at least once in their life. This can be caused by an allergy, infection, dust or feline herpes virus.

Herpes-caused pinkeye needs to get treated with antibiotics or antiviral medicines, and sometimes, it can get cleared without any treatment.

Signs of an infection

If the discharge is sticky or yellow then maybe your cat has got an infection. Signs of different types of infections:

1.If there is clear mucus, then it is a virus and your vet will suggest you to wait for one week for it to clear up on its own.

2.If the mucus is green or yellow, then its a bacterial infection which needs to be treated by antibiotic eye drops or ointments.

Signs of allergy

Cats can be allergic to anything like dust, medicine, mold, flea-control products, cleaning products, perfumes, etc. So, your vet can only tell you about the source of his allergy.

Other factors

1.Some cat breeds are prone to teary eyes because of their rounded skulls and short faces.

2.Watery eye can also be due to eye ulcer, so consult the vet for it.

3.Watery eye can also be the sign of a serious disease. The earlier it is diagnosed, the faster cats will recover from it.

Also Read: Here’s how to give leash training to your dog to take him out for a stroll

Share your comment ×