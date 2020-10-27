Why is it important to stay optimistic in life and how to master it?

An optimistic mind helps you deal with all situations in life tactfully and reduce the risk of many chronic health issues. So, here’s how to stay positive always.

It may sometimes become tough for you to stay positive when your surrounding is not the same. It’s not possible to feel happy and optimistic when others are complaining a lot and not happy with the situation. But staying optimistic is very important for us which keeps us mentally happy.

If you cannot feel happy at the moment, try to be always positive as that’s what keeps you motivated. So, here’s how you can be optimistic when others are not.

Benefits of being optimistic always.

Staying optimistic

When you try to stay optimistic, then it reduces the chances of getting heart diseases, according to research. It also reduces the risk of having a stroke. Research also suggests that optimists have a lower risk of having any disabilities because they live a happy life. If you think that you are a born pessimistic and cannot think positively at all, then it’s just your thought process. Because research shows that we can change our thinking and be optimistic about life if we want. So, here’s how can we be optimistic.

Ways to think positively

1.This is completely your choice:

You can read an interesting storybook instead of lying for the entire day. You can hang out with your friends instead of cancelling it.

2.Avoid negativity:

Surround yourself with people who are also optimistic and can be happy. Toxic people have a bad effect on you that can influence your pessimistic thinking. Don’t watch too many tragic stories as they also can have a negative effect.

3.Recognise negative thinking:

After all, this is reality, so negative sometimes will collide your positive thoughts. Instead of denying them, try to accept that. You will have to face negative situations in your life but you have to stay strong and positive always. This kind of thinking will help you to overcome the negative surrounding.

4.Share positivity:

It’s not possible for you to make everyone happy in your life. But you can share a bit of happiness with them. Be nice to everyone, compliment someone for their work, motivate your friends and colleagues, praise your family members to share positivity all around you.

5.Always show gratitude:

It’s very easy to pick the negative things in your life and be complaining about them. But it’s hard to see only good things be thankful to them. But when you start to do that everything will seem to be positive around you. So, be grateful to everything and everyone in your life.

