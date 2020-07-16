  1. Home
Why most of us are similar to our father than mother? THESE are the scientific reasons

Are you similar to your dad than your mom, then read on to know science-backed reasons of the same.
As per a study published in Science Daily, we may resemble or act like our mother but most mammals are genetically more like their dads as father’s genes are more dominant. But one should know that genes from both sides are equally present in the child but we use more of the DNA that we get from our dads. You must have learned about the X chromosome and Y chromosomes in your science class. If you are finding hard to remember, let me jog your memory. For the unversed, sex is determined by our father's genes. One can even find out if a couple is having a boy or girl by understanding the dad's family tree. 

If the sperm carries an X chromosome with the mother’s X chromosome, it makes a baby girl. And if the father’s sperm is carrying a Y chromosome, it’s going to be a baby boy. Not just sex, a boy's fertility is also connected to their father. As per a study published in the Journal Human Reproduction, if father's have fertility issues then it can pass on to sons. 

Mental health connection
Both parents can influence the future mental health of their kids but according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry, certain mental health issues such as schizophrenia, hyperactivity disorder, or attention deficit can be passed on from father to his kids.

You get your smile and height from your dad
According to the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, tooth size, position, jaw shape, and others are of course inherited from our parents but mostly father’s genes are stronger. 

As per the study which was conducted by the researchers from the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, fathers may determine the future height of their children. So, apparently taller dads make taller babies. And on the other hand, mothers may influence the body fats kids have.

Credits :Brightside.me, Getty Images

