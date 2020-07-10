THIS is why you should not go back to your ex as per your zodiac sign
Have you thought about going back to your ex? Well, it’s a very common feeling that everyone has had in their life for once. After the breakup, your loneliness makes you feel unloved and neglected. So, you want to go back to your ex again to feel that old charm and spark. But the truth is, love is not only associated with a spark, but it is also about respect, responsibility and compatibility which lacked in your previous relationship and that’s why it was broken.
Now, if you are thinking to get back to your ex, then this would be the repetition of the same thing which will disturb your mental peace. So, this is not a good idea to deal with your loneliness. And that’s why you should never go back to your ex. Do you want to know more about it? Then, here’s why you should not go back to your ex based on your zodiac sign.
Never try to go back to your ex because of these reasons according to your zodiac personality traits:
Aries
You are an enthusiastic person who is really fun to get along with. So, you feel bored when you are lonely. But you should not go back to your ex because you are very passionate but love is not only about passion.
Taurus
You are a kind of person who deeply loves his or her partner. But if they broke your heart, then you feel devastated. So, this is not a good idea to go back to them again with the hope of changing them. You can never change them.
Gemini
You easily get bored with anything and so you are also feeling lonely right now because of this. But going back to your ex to reduce the boredom is not good for you. You can indulge in some other things but not invest in your ex.
Cancer
You don’t owe your ex anything. The relationship is already done. So, now going back to them will ruin your life. You cannot be nice to them every time when they have already hurt you. So, stop being nice and move on.
Leo
You cannot go back to your ex just because you are lonely and need some attention. You can do several other things to be in the spotlight. But rebuilding a broken relationship is not a good idea at all. You will end up getting hurt again.
Virgo
You are already hurt and scared enough of the past relationship. Now, don’t repeat that same mistake by reconnecting to your ex once again. It will damage your life.
Libra
You are afraid to think that maybe your ex is the one. But that is not true. You should not get back to him or her. You haven’t met the special person in your life. So, forget about your past and focus on the present.
Scorpio
You were highly passionate about your ex in the previous relationship. But you broke up for a reason, otherwise, it wouldn’t have happened. So, now don’t think of going back to him or her again.
Sagittarius
You want to explore new things and have fun in life. So, don’t ruin the excitement of your life by going back to your ex. You have several other exciting things in your life to do.
Capricorn
You are a rational person so you will understand why it is not good to go back to your ex. So, then use your logic once again and listen to it over your emotions and don't unite with your ex again.
You are an optimistic person who sees good in others. But this time this trait of yours will not help you. You cannot change the person with your optimistic behaviour who has already hurt you.
Pisces
You deserve more than your previous relationship. So, don’t hold on it. Something more exciting is waiting for you. But for the time being, focus on your art and creativity.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
All true! It never works to go back to formedover. Move on, face forward, not backward, meet new people and your chances for happiness are far greater.