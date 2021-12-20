Winter Blues: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi; Read on to find out what it means

If you are living in Delhi, you must have wrapped yourself under a blanket, and chai or coffee must have been your saviours. And rightly so because the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a yellow alert for freezing cold in the Capital. And what else can you expect when Delhi is under the grip of a cold wave, for the last two days, that has taken the temperature down to 4 degrees Celsius.

In case you are wondering what exactly is a yellow alert, it is a colour-coded warning that depicts the weather conditions at a particular place. According to the IMD warning system, Green stands for no warning, Yellow for being updated, Orange for being prepared, and Red for taking action.

A yellow alert depicts severely bad weather and that it may cause disruption in the day-to-day activities of people. It warns people to be vigilant and aware of the current weather conditions in their area.

For the unversed, Delhi is currently under the grip of a cold wave and the abetment of it is expected from December 21, according to IMD.

When is a cold wave declared?

A cold wave is declared if the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees below normal or if it's less than 4 degrees.

Sunday morning was recorded as the coldest morning

At a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees, Delhiites witness the coldest morning of this season on Sunday, courtesy of the strong icy winds sweeping across the northern plains for a couple of days.

A chilly Christmas ahead

This is not all. Delhiites are in for Christmas treat as the IMD has predicted light rain on December 24 and December 25. The drizzling on Christmas may add to the chills, however, it’s not expected to be as cold as it is now.

With that being said, the weather conditions are likely to improve from Tuesday and the Capital may get a slight relief from the biting cold, even if it’s not going to last long.

