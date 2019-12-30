Winter Care: THESE benefits of honey make it a magic ingredient during the winter season

Honey has numerous benefits that can help us keep our body and skin healthy during this harsh winter season; Read on

We all love winter for different reasons, be it the snow or the chilly weather or the warmth of cuddles or just the delicious food. But winters also mean a lot of health problems from the most basic throat infection and cough to joint pains, we simply have to deal with these ailments due to the drop in the temperature and the chilly air. Now, this is one reason why a lot of people dislike this cuddle season with a chilly breeze. If you're one of those people who struggle with health issues due to this cold weather you may want to take some extra care of your health. Instead, of rushing to your doctor when you fall sick, you can turn to some home remedies to keep you healthy and prevent these health problems as much as possible. There's one such magic ingredient in your kitchen which can keep your health and your skin healthy during the winter season and this secret ingredient is honey. It's rich in antioxidants and vitamins and minerals and is known to have many health benefits. So, even if you dislike the sweetness that honey has to offer, you should definitely turn to it for your health.

Here are some benefits of using honey during winters:

1. A sore throat is one of the most common problems during the winter season. This mostly happens due to the drop in the temperature and can be the source of a lot of pain and it can also impact your voice. A sore throat can make talking very painful and other than this it can make you irritable and also lead to an infection and sometimes even fever. But you can prevent a sore throat by including some honey in your diet. Start adding honey to your herbal tea like ginger or lemon tea or add it to your black tea. If you don't like doing that, simply have a spoon or two of honey twice a day.

2. Honey can boost our immune system and make it stronger. The winter season can impact our health and cause numerous diseases and infections which can be easily prevented by using some honey. Health problems related to our respiratory systems are more common during this time because with breath in the chilly winter air which can easily make us sick. But having a spoonful of honey mixed with a glass of warm water and a few drops of lemon can keep these problems away.

3. If you ever get wounded or even burnt, you should turn to honey to reduce the pain and accelerate the healing process. Not many people know that honey is a natural wound sealant. It aids the body in healing the wound from inside by making it believe that the burnt area is covered with fresh skin. Honey also has antibiotic properties which makes it a great healing home remedy for minor wounds.

4. We all know that honey also has beauty benefits. It's widely used in skincare and hair care home remedies due to this. WInter often tends to dry up our skin as well as our hair and scalp and honey is known to have moisturising and hydrating properties. You can mix honey with coconut oil to condition and moisturise your hair and scalp and you can also use honey to prevent dry and chapped lips. Honey also makes for a great moisturising ingredient in natural face masks as well as exfoliating scrubs.

Credits :indian express

