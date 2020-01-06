Winter Care Tips: THESE hacks will help your perfume last longer in WINTERS

Love wearing perfumes? If yes, then read below to find out how you can make the perfumes last longer, especially in winters to smell good all day long.

There's one piece of accessory that we love and never want to go wrong with it. This accessory is something that's used and worn by us right from our childhood, and we love to experiment with it as time passed by. I am talking about a bottle of perfume. It takes us girls a while to find our signature scent. Be it using different brands or different fragrances, we do it all to reach to that one bottle that truly defines us. And it's only after trial and error do we find a perfume scent that complements our personality.

If you love to invest in good perfumes, then I am sure you use those expensive perfumes wisely. And now what if we tell you that winters are bad news for perfumes? Wells that's because perfumes tend to fade quicker in the winter season. Sad already? Don't worry we are going to tell you some ways that help your perfume last longer.

Here's why perfume fades in winter: So when the temperature drops, your skin’s moisture drops too. When that happens, your skin becomes drier and the perfume isn't able to stay on your skin for a longer time.

Create a base:

After taking a bath, don't rub your skin with a towel, instead pat your skin with a towel and apply a good moisturiser. When it comes to the application of moisturiser, apply it five minutes after showering because your skin takes a while to get rid of all the water. Application of moisturiser is the first and most important step.

Pulse points:

When it comes to the application of perfume, spray some and allow it to sink into the skin. Don't apply it only on the wrist, but your neck, elbows and chest too! If you want the perfume to last for an even longer time, spray it on your clothes.

Petroleum Jelly:

To make the perfume scent last longer, apply a little petroleum jelly on your pulse points. It will lock the scent and help the perfume last longer.

Perfume on the locks, yes please:

Perfume isn't just for your body, but it's also for your hair. Spray some hair perfume on your brush and then comb your mane. Make sure you use a perfume designed for your hair though.

Choose Eau De Parfum over Eau De Toilette:

If you want your perfume to last longer, especially in winters, then choose Eau De Parfum over Eau De Toilette as it has a higher concentration of perfume. The latter only stays on your skin for only four to six hours tops. Eau de Parfum stays on at least 12-14 hours.

So, use these tips to smell like a daisy this winter.

Credits :PINKVILLA

