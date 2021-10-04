Wish to be an influencer? Here's Amazon Great Indian Festival to aid you to bring these must have gadgets home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 has taken the netizens by storm with crazy deals on the most wanted products of the layman. From 3rd to 9th October, everyone can receive their box of happiness within their budget. We are making it easier for you to snag some must-have gadgets with great discounts. Scroll down to see what Amazon has to offer to the budding influencers in town.

1. Aluminum Adjustable Mobile Phone Foldable Holder

This dual foldable mobile phone holder is the most primary gadget you need to kickstart your influencing journey. It has the capability to hold all types of smartphones, tablets, ipads, and kindles despite their size. It is an anti-scratch and anti-skid product which is portable and fits into your pocket. You can easily swivel it to achieve perfect view angles. The foldable holder revolves upto 270 degrees and allows you to enjoy multiple viewing angles.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal of the Day: Rs. 329

2. 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer

3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer can aid to stabilize your smartphones and Gopro with face and object tracking motion. With multiple time lapse features, this gimbal world upto 12 hours. Born to add greater stability, the gimbal provides jerk-free multidimensional operations. It empowers you to capture everything that surrounds you. It is meant for capturing all sorts of slices of life that you wish to cover. The intelligent shooting modes, smooth cinematic capturing ability gives a perfect touch to the influencer residing within you.

Price: Rs. 10,995

Deal of the day: Rs. 4999

3. Professional 30.5 cm LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand

Ring light is a must to capture mesmerizing moments. This 30.5 cm LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand is all that your camera and smartphone needs to make you pro in photography. With three temperature modes, it is absolutely perfect for live streams, youtube vlogging, video shoot and most importantly make-up. Every lighting mode has 10 adjustable brightness that you could choose from. It also comes with a USB port that allows you to connect a charger, mobile phone or laptop. This ring light makes you fall in love with its endless lighting angles.

Price: Rs. 2995

Deal of the day: Rs. 1299

4. 8 x10 FT chromakey Muslin LEKERA Backdrop

Inappropriate background is often regarded as a photo bomber. Bid a farewell to such natural photo bombers by welcoming 8 x10 FT chromakey Muslin LEKERA Backdrop home. This white coloured backdrop aids you to capture flawless photographs and shoot without any visual disturbance. It has a rod pocket on the top edges that allows the backdrop to be draped or hung. One can use this backdrop without the stand and showcase their creativity levels in making the suitable background for every photo or shoot.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 399

5. Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Stick Tripod with Wireless Remote

Bluetooth Extendable Selfie Stick with Wireless Remote is a tripod stand and a selfie stick. It has two level fill lights for shooting all sorts of videos or vlogs. The adjustable and rotating phone holder can help you achieve the best shooting angle. It has a long battery life and is widely compatible. The smart phone holder is made up of soft silicon cushions and the four-legged support for the tripod balance.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal of the day: Rs. 964

You are not too far from becoming an INFLUENCER with these gadgets at home. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is live for you to snag the gadgets at phenomenal price drops. Don’t miss these crazy deals or else you might regret later. Let us know which gadget is made only and only for you and your influencing journey.

