Woman gives birth to a baby boy on the Indigo airline flight to Bengaluru

Miracles do come true and superheroes do exist in form of doctors as Dr. Sailja V, a gynecologist who happened to be on board the same flight and successfully delivered the baby boy into the hands of the mother and blessed all who were present at that moment.

It was a moment of pure joy and sheer happiness as the baby was born prematurely in transit on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on the evening of October 7th. The baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 and soon after the pictures of the baby boy went viral on social media and tweets poured in from the passengers. This incident has truly blessed our feeds as there’s something joyous to look at, a new life always gives us hope.

This unique incident led to a series of pictures shared on Twitter with the IndiGo crew holding the baby boy welcoming him. It was a lifetime experience for the doctor who coincidentally happened to be on the same flight as the expectant mother. It was nearly after an hour of take off that the expectant mother started experiencing stomach pain and restlessness.

Was on @indigo6E 122flight to BLR,woman gives birth to a baby boy mid-air,amazing team work of Indigo flight attdnts.Cabin crew is not just there to pour teacoffee in ur cups.Thy r well trained 2 handl any kind of situations on board wich includes child birth as well.@forever.6e pic.twitter.com/lcmfMZnc30 — Moses Marton (@MosesMarton) October 7, 2020

Monica, the pregnant woman in her 30s complained to the cabin crew and with her luck, a plastic surgeon who was also on board attended to her and suspected indigestion and acidity. It was then Dr. Sailja noticed Monica was bleeding and alerted the cabin crew. Dr. Sailja sanitized herself before going for delivery, wore the gloves, the PPE kit and then proceeded with the delivery. Dr. Sailja immediately wrapped the baby using shawls sent by the passengers. Both the mother and child are healthy now, and the baby when born weighed 1.82 kg.

A baby boy was born on board Indigo flight from Delhi to Bangalore today. In all likely baby is getting life long free @IndiGo6E free ticket. Great work by Indigo crew today. Kudos to the team @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/mxn16dgigf — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) October 7, 2020

With such a miraculous experience for all who witnessed it, many speculators have asked if the baby boy will get lifetime free tickets on IndiGo airlines.

