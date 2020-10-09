  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Woman gives birth to a baby boy on the Indigo airline flight to Bengaluru

Miracles do come true and superheroes do exist in form of doctors as Dr. Sailja V, a gynecologist who happened to be on board the same flight and successfully delivered the baby boy into the hands of the mother and blessed all who were present at that moment.
5416 reads Mumbai
flight take off Woman gives birth to a baby boy on the Indigo airline flight to Bengaluru
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It was a moment of pure joy and sheer happiness as the baby was born prematurely in transit on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on the evening of October 7th. The baby boy was delivered prematurely on flight 6E 122 and soon after the pictures of the baby boy went viral on social media and tweets poured in from the passengers. This incident has truly blessed our feeds as there’s something joyous to look at, a new life always gives us hope.

This unique incident led to a series of pictures shared on Twitter with the IndiGo crew holding the baby boy welcoming him. It was a lifetime experience for the doctor who coincidentally happened to be on the same flight as the expectant mother. It was nearly after an hour of take off that the expectant mother started experiencing stomach pain and restlessness.

 

Monica, the pregnant woman in her 30s complained to the cabin crew and with her luck, a plastic surgeon who was also on board attended to her and suspected indigestion and acidity. It was then Dr. Sailja noticed Monica was bleeding and alerted the cabin crew. Dr. Sailja sanitized herself before going for delivery, wore the gloves, the PPE kit and then proceeded with the delivery. Dr. Sailja immediately wrapped the baby using shawls sent by the passengers. Both the mother and child are healthy now, and the baby when born weighed 1.82 kg.

 

With such a miraculous experience for all who witnessed it, many speculators have asked if the baby boy will get lifetime free tickets on IndiGo airlines.

Also Read:  Here’s how to help your child choose the right career path

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :India.com, News18, Twitter: MosesMarton, Twitter: nagarjund

You may like these
Working from home? Here's how you can stay productive in your PJs during the lockdown
Horoscope Today, March 31, 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Capricorn, Aquarius
Horoscope Today, March 29, 2020: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Taurus, Gemini
Coronavirus Effect: Here's how people are spending their self-quarantine time by doing some crazy stuff
Horoscope Today, March 12, 2020: Read your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Capricorn, Aquarius
Horoscope Today, February 17, 2020: Check out your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Taurus

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement