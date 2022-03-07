This Women’s Day, discover the best careers for women based on zodiac signs like Aries, Leo or Cancer
Your zodiac sign has a vital role to play in determining things in your life. Right from your health to your career, the way your stars are placed will all the difference. Some women may have a hard time balancing personal and professional life says Sidhharrth S Kumaar, an Astro numerologist. Analyze your personality and then check whether or not these are the best careers for you women based on your zodiac sign.
ARIES
Aries women are full of energy, lively, vibrant, warm, enthusiastic, self-reliant, and idealistic. They are leaders who are vocal, ambitious, and self-driven. Something that is competition-oriented and needs manual labour physical strength. They want something demanding and dynamic. These women are capable of rebounding from setbacks and can be workaholics. As a result, trade employment and sales and marketing positions are ideal.
Ideal Jobs:
- Entrepreneurs
- Rescue Workers
- Trading Jobs
- Government Officials
- Politicians
TAURUS
Taurus women are persistent, realistic, organized, determined, and they stick to a single strategy in their job. They are someone you can depend on without worrying. They must be involved in something that requires hard work and determination. One of the critical attributes of Taurus women is making a strategy and keeping to it to achieve the allotted outcome. As a result, they are ideally made for the corporate world.
Ideal Jobs:
- Law and Accounting
- Engineering
- Wedding Planners
- Public Speakers
- Receptionists
GEMINI
Gemini women are curious, wise, optimistic, intelligent, and upbeat. They are famed for their humour and agility. They are good at management. They can stick to their feet and process information fast and are born with the ability to communicate effectively and multitask. They like devising innovative methods for completing tasks more quickly. Another attribute is staying focused on one subject or endeavour for an extended time. They want some change consistently. Marketing, journalism, advertising, and media areas, as well as professions such as tour guide and explorer, provide plenty of diversity to keep them occupied.
Ideal Jobs:
- Stockbrokers
- Public Relations Professionals
- Teachers
- Travelling Jobs
- Marketing and Advertising
PISCES
Pisces women are wise, creative, passionate, sympathetic, and compassionate. They are sensitive and emotional, but they are also artistic, dreamy, selfless, and committed to their convictions. In every sense, they matched the description of a gifted artist. And women are naturally considered to be artists since they are taken to be creative. They can think creatively. They make excellent counsellors, nurses, astrologers, mystics, and physical therapists because they are sensitive and intuitive. Piscean women have the potential to be excellent social workers and philanthropists. They can also be good instructors if they have a lot of patience.
Ideal Jobs:
- Artists
- Philanthropists
- Astrologers
- Psychologists
- Social Workers
CANCER
Women born under Cancer are nurturing, protective, and conserving. They are caring and generous. They have a philosophical, defensive, and dramatic character to them. These women can be quiet and reserved, discreet, and sensitive, but they understand human psychology. They also like a reliable and consistent source of income. As a result, careers in hospitality, finance, interior design, and human resources appear to be created for them.
Ideal Jobs:
- Social Workers
- Human Resources
- Psychology
- Teachers
- Healthcare
LEO
Leo women are recognized as having a high energy quotient and power-hungry. They should be involved in anything that has to do with leadership. They are also creative, vibrant, cheerful, magnificent, charming, ambitious, and domineering. These women are great at handling a crisis and are meticulous about completing things correctly and promptly. Hence, high-profile jobs suit them best.
Ideal Jobs:
- Chief Executive Officers
- Real Estate Agents
- Government Officers
- Salespeople
- Politicians
VIRGO
Virgo women are perfectionists and practical. They are analytical, methodical, diligent, meticulous, analytical, tidy, and well-organized. These women are accommodating and will fit in with any job requiring them to observe, evaluate, and document details. Women belonging to this sign like caring for and serving others. As a result, they are also successful in medicine.
Ideal Jobs:
- Writers and Editors
- Teachers
- Critics
- Detectives
- Graphic Designers
LIBRA
Libra women are gregarious, charming, helpful, and elegant. Hospitality, customer service, and justice are three ideal career fields. They are diplomatic, cooperative, and graceful under pressure. They are friendly and easygoing and may thrive in lower-level occupations with minimal responsibility and excellent company. Architecture and art are ideal for them since they need to work well with people, and women naturally have a great sense of beauty. They can also do well in the human resources and people departments since they are good listeners.
Ideal Jobs:
- Wedding Planners
- Travel Agents
- Salespeople
- Negotiators
- Architects
SCORPIO
Scorpio women are hardworking, strong-willed, resourceful, and intelligent, with excellent knowledge of the human mind and intellect. Careers in crisis management or resource management are ideal for them. They are also adept at handling routine, demanding, and tedious tasks. They value power above all else, and politics might be a good fit.
Ideal Jobs:
- Detectives
- Lawyers
- Scientists
- Surgeons
- Researchers
SAGITTARIUS
Sagittarius women are quick thinkers, active, easygoing, cheerful, upbeat, spiritual, and forthright. They have excellent communication skills. They are not suited to full-time desk work. They require freedom and the opportunity to demonstrate their originality to excel in their jobs. They are capable of excelling in whatever field they choose. These women can pursue careers as entrepreneurs, airline pilots, athletes, police officers, or flight attendants - all the professions which demand a lot of travel and constant alertness. They are not suited to full-time desk work.
Ideal Jobs:
- Editors
- Public Relations Professionals
- Animal Trainers
- Flight Attendants
- Hotel Industry
CAPRICORN
Capricorn women are ambitious and like taking on new tasks. Goal-oriented, responsible, astute, rational, and tenacious, they excel in any undertaking because they are ambitious, authoritative, and patient. Whatever they choose to accomplish, they will do it to the best of their ability. They are committed to their cause and adhere to established standards and customs. They are motivated by power and money, and careers that involve strenuous efforts, such as banking, finance, administration, management, information technology, and physics, are ideal for them.
Ideal Jobs:
- Bankers
- Editors
- Administrators
- IT Sector
- Mountaineers
AQUARIUS
Aquarius women are curious and generous. They are clever and progressive people known for their never-ending supply of creative ideas. They are thinkers of society - astute as well as stubborn. They are dependable and trustworthy women who do not get easily sidetracked and prefer to work systematically. They can solve problems, concentrate well, and are tenacious. Photography, poetry, animation, electronics, communication, and natural history are all professions that will continually be challenged and stimulated.
Ideal Jobs:
- Scientists
- Inventors
- Organic Farmers
- Musicians
- Aviators
Keep in mind that these are just suggestive. Do not base your career solely based on this. Find out what you are interested in, and if you think you will enjoy it, you should go for it!
Also Read: Horoscope Weekly, 7-13 March 2022: This week's astrology prediction for zodiac sign Gemini, Cancer, Pisces