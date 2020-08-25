Women’s Equality Day 2020: 4 influential women of Indian royal families to take inspiration from

When we talk about influential women of India who came forward to put more emphasis on women empowerment, then women of Indian royal families are no exception. Read below to know more.

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated every year on August 26. This celebration was mainly started in the United States to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. It prohibits the state and the federal government from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex amongst the citizens of the United States.

So, on this day, we’re going to talk about some influential royal women of India. They stood against all the odds of society for the sake of women’s equality. They also brought changes in many aspects and broke the barriers of society through their initiatives.

Women’s Equality Day 2020: Influential royal women of India.

Maharani Chimnabai of Baroda

Chimnabai was the maharani of the princely state of Baroda and a committed nationalist. Her initiatives for women empowerment made Baroda the first state to discard the purdah system. She was the first president of All India Women’s Conference and the co-author of the book “The Position of Women in Indian Life”.

Indira Devi of Kapurthala

Maharajkumari Indira Devi of Kapurthala went to Britain in her early 20s to become a movie star. She studied in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and worked in a few films. After the outbreak of World War II, she successfully passed the St. John Ambulance examination and drove ambulances during air raids. Indira Devi eventually joined BBC in 1942 and hosted several series of radio broadcasts. She got popular for hosting the show “The Debate Continues” and was known as “Radio princess”.

Nawab Shah Jahan Begum of Bhopal

Shah Jahan Begum was the ruler of Bhopal for more than three decades. Many remarkable changes can be spotted in her reign like the improvement of tax revenue system, modernisation of the military, the issuing of first stamps of Bhopal state. She also implemented relief work after the outbreaks of plague.

Rajmata Gayatri Devi of Jaipur

She is one of the most popular royal figures of India. She started schools for girls in Jaipur, the most prominent one of which is Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ Public School. Rajmata also took initiatives to revive and promote the art of blue pottery.

