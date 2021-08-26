Women’s Equality Day 2021: History, date and significance

Women’s Equality Day is observed on August 26 each year. This day is celebrated in the United States to highlight American women’s achievements towards equal rights. It also celebrates the Nineteenth Amendment that guaranteed the right to vote to American women. This law prohibits denying American citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex.

It is a day that celebrates the journey of women of America to achieve equality. Read on to know the history and significance of this day.

History

Women’s Equality Day commemorates the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment in the US Constitution in the year 1920, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

It was in 1920 that secretary of state Bainbridge Colby signed the proclamation to grant the right to vote to American women. In 1970, a nationwide Women Strike for Equality, followed in 1971 and in 1973 a fight over the Equal Rights Amendment continued. Women’s Equality Day was first celebrated in the year 1971. In 1973, Congress designated the day.

Date

Women’s Equality Day is celebrated on August 26, every year to mark the landmark achievement of the Nineteenth Amendment in the US Constitution.

Significance

This day is celebrated to raise awareness about women’s equality. It celebrates women’s journey in their fight for equal rights. Women’s Equality Day highlights the efforts made by women to achieve equality.

It is celebrated by organising events, debates and discussions on the importance of giving equal rights and opportunities to women.

