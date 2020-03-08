Women's Day 2020: Celebrate this day by getting THESE health checkups done

Instead of celebrating this day on commercial things, we suggest you spend it at a clinic by getting some important health checkups to keep your health in the best possible condition. Give yourself the gift of health on this women's day.

Women tend to ignore their health a lot more than anything else. Over the years, women have gotten so used to prioritising everything else in their lives over their own health and have forgotten all about self-care and self-love. Women have stopped prioritising their health over the other things in their lives and that is not a good thing to do. Every brand out there is using women's day as an excuse to sell the products and commercialising this day but instead of taking this day to pamper yourself and indulge in spending money or worthless things, we suggest you spend this money on taking care of your body and health. Start by promising yourself to prioritise your health and book yourself a few essential health check-ups that you probably haven't gone for in a very long time. Taking care of your health plays a big role in your life and it's not something you should ignore. Celebrate this Women's day by going for a few essential health checkups and keep your health in optimum condition. Here are a few health checkups that every woman should go for on a regular basis.

1. Pap Smear

This is a test where the cells from the cervix are taken to check for any abnormalities. It can help in detecting pre-cancerous cells which can reveal the signs of cervical cancer and treat it before it develops. It's best to have a pap smear test once in every 3 to 5 years depending on your age.

2. Mammograms

This test screens your breast for any signs of breast cancer. This can help spot any lumps or knots in the breasts and treat them before it gets out of hand. If you have a family history of breast cancer it best to get a test once a year but if not, then for a woman over the age of 40 years, it's best to get this test done once in 2 years.

3. Bone Mineral Density

Women are more prone to osteoporosis which happens when there's a loss of bone density. After a certain age, a woman's bone grows weaker with time and puts them at high risk of fractures and low body weight and other bone-related problems due to low bone mineral density. It's best to keep a check on this around the time of menopause or as you're nearing menopause.

4. Pelvic Exam

It's always best for a woman to have a regular full pelvic examination to check for any signs of problems like STDs or UTIs along with a test for HPV. You should also get pelvis sonography to check for any signs of problems in the genital organs or the reproductive organs every once or twice a year.

5. Blood Tests

It is very important for women to get a full blood workup to check for any problems. It is very important to check for anaemia, thyroid, blood sugar, cholesterol and thalassemia problems and other than this it's also good to keep a tab on your hormone levels to check for any discrepancy or problems. Every woman should have a full blood checkup every once a year at least.

Read More