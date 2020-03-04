Women's Day 2020: Everyday casual sexism that women have to deal with even today

Society has a lot of double standards. We may have progressed and become westernised but women still have to put up with everyday sexism that is deeply ingrained in our society.

Over the years we have grown and developed drastically as a society. From economics to technology we're growing constantly but when it comes down to our society and culture it seems that we have forgotten how to grow. The women across the world have reached heights and made us proud and we claim to be "modern" but we're not. There's still a hint of sexism that we fail to notice in our daily lives. Most women just brush it off or just put up with it silently because what choice do they have? Be it at home or at work, there's always some or the other form of sexism that we take lightly. This is probably because this everyday casual sexism is what we have been conditioned to accept as normal. It is ingrained in our minds so deep that we are unable to even notice it or point it out because it's so petty. The discrimination still exists in our society and we may claim to be moving towards gender equality but we're nowhere close. This woman's day we need to take a long and hard look at this casual sexism and bring about some change.

Here's some everyday casual sexism that women deal with on a daily basis.

1. We're often told that "For a girl, you're not that bad". If a girl does anything that is perceived as a man's job like playing video games or being good at maths or even knowing how to change a tyre. It's always assumed that it's not a task meant for a woman so if they do it well, it comes as a surprise to most people.

2. Most of the times when our father or husbands or brother come home, we're expected to serve them with a glass of water or chai and it's always a woman's job to do it but it doesn't work the other way around.

3. Have you noticed how the waiter at the restaurant always hands the bill to the man at the table and never to the woman? This is probably because it is automatically assumed that a man is more capable of paying the bill and it's his responsibility to pay it and the woman is just not capable enough.

4. Even in today's time when a woman goes to her in-law's place she is expected to cook for them and take care of them. It's perfectly normal for a woman to go and work at her in-law's place but when it comes to man it doesn't happen. A man is treated like a guest when he goes to meet his in-law's and he is never expected to even lift a finger.

5. We've often heard people say that they're very modern and forward because they allow their daughter-in-law to work or wear whatever she wants but if you think about it, who gave them the right to "allow" a woman to execute her free will? Who gave them the authority to give a woman "permission" to work or dress a certain way?

6. We still have gender-based colours. Every time a girl is born it is automatically assumed that pink will be her colour and she is given barbies and a dollhouse but when a boy is born, his colour is blue and his toys are superhero figurines and cars because girls can't play with cars!

7. People often ask couples who wears the pants in the relationship which is a nicer way of asking who is the more dominant person who has more authority and power and these things are linked to man's clothing because it's assumed that only men have so much power and only they can handle it. So, if a woman is the decision-maker then she has to be the one wearing pants because she can't do it wearing a skirt and heels.

8. Women are expected to "sit like a lady" or "be a lady" but what is that supposed to mean? The society has a fixed perception of how a lady should be like. She should sit properly with her legs crossed and in a perfect posture, she should have some grace when she walks and the way she talks and she should be demure and calm but we don't have similar expectations from a man. It's said that "men will be men".

