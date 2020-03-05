Women's Day 2020: Here are 6 ways to celebrate this day with your girl gang

Women's day is almost here and instead of spending this day alone or ignoring it, we women need to celebrate our empowerment and the difference that we have made over the years.

Women's day is just around the corner. Everyone is preparing to celebrate this day of womanhood and women's rights and honour women for everything that they do. Over the years, women have achieved a lot in their long journey and their battle for equality and rights and this is why it's very important that we celebrate this International Women's Day with a lot of pomp and honour. Every woman deserves to feel special on this day and celebrate empowerment. March 8th, is the day when we need to appreciate the women in our lives and feel proud of all their achievements. It's not easy to survive in a regressive society and have healthy growth in life. This is why every woman needs to take some time and use this day to celebrate herself. Most of us feel the need to unite and celebrate the true spirit of unity and womanhood on this special day that symbolises feminity.

Here are some fun ways to celebrate Women's day with your girl gang.

1. Women need to learn how to uplift each other and appreciate womanhood. This is why celebrating this day with the underprivileged women is a great way to start. Spend the day at some NGO for women and celebrate with those who are fighting for their rights.

2. Book a self-defence masterclass for you and your girl gang. Learning some basic self-defence techniques can help boost some confidence and make you feel more powerful.

3. Go for a pampering session with your girl gang. Spend the day doing nothing but just relaxing. Hit the spa or lounge around in a pool with your girlfriends and catch up with each other.

4. Head to a human library near you and lend your ear to the women there and hear their life stories. Learn from them and get some inspiration. If not, you can spend time with the powerful women around you and hear their life stories and their struggles.

5. Have a house party with your girl gang. Watch some powerful feminist films or chick-flicks or just have a pyjama party and feel good about yourself. You can also watch some women-oriented talk shows and lectures on youtube that make you feel empowered.

6. Grab a few drinks with your gang and party with them. Dance away to glory and do everything that makes you feel free and empowered.

