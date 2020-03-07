Women's Day 2020: Here are women empowering films you should watch on this special day

International Women's Day is here, and it's time to celebrate the power of Cinema through women. Read below to find out some movies that you must watch on women's day.

Cinema at times, speaks the truth and depicts the reality of the society and at times it takes us back to the fantasy world. However, times are changing and with changing times- Cinema is giving us some films that are not only realistic and hard-hitting, but they are inspiring at the same time. Be it Alia Bhatt's Raazi or Kareena Kapoor's Chameli, there are some women-centric films in our Indian Cinema that cannot be compared to others.

To celebrate women's day and our love for cinema, here are some women-centric movies that you must consider watching. In these movies, women aren’t supporting characters anymore, and aren’t just arm candy who do nothing to take the plot forward; they are the heroes that bring a lot to the table. So, get together with your friends and put on one of these women-centric movies to empower yourself and others around you.

Here are some must-watch movies on Women’s Day:

Bandit Queen:

Released in 1994, Bandit Queen has been one of the most powerful films of its time. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, this film is based on the life of Phoolan Devi. The film touches upon issues like gender-based violence, rape and much more. These issues are still relevant today, but the way Phoolan Devi fights back with the men in the movie makes it a must-watch.

Dirty Picture:

This is by far one of the finest movies that Vidya Balan has been a part of. The movie takes us into the life of South Indian star Silk Smitha, who was famous for her erotic roles. Directed by Milan Luthra, the movie highlights the life of Silk and her journey towards fame and demise.

Jackie:

It is a biographical drama about the life of Jackie Kennedy, the wife of President John F. Kennedy. She was a beloved figure, a role model and an American fashion figure. Played by Natalie Portman, the film released in 2017 and brought tears to everyone’s eyes.

Queen:

Queen starring Kangna Ranaut proves that a woman can do anything with or without a man. This movie is all about self-discovery and self-love. When Rani's marriage breaks a day before the main day, she decides to go on her honeymoon alone, and that turns out to be a journey of a lifetime. This movie gives women the strength to know that they are enough.

English Vinglish:

A mother of two, Shashi played by Sridevi realises that she is not respected by her husband and kids because she doesn't know how to speak in English. After being taken for granted always, she takes it upon herself to not only learn the language but to also demand respect in her family and relations around her.

Pink:

Starring Taapsee Pannu, this makes everyone understand that NO means NO. Being a women-oriented film, it makes sure to put this point across for everyone who still doesn't understand it. Amitabh Bachchan plays the fierce lawyer in the film, while Taapsee delivers a performance to remember.

Angry Indian Goddesses:

This movie highlights all the issues that we women face in society. A group of six women get together after a few years and take off where they left their friendship. The group consists of a Bollywood singer, Madhurita, Pamela, a homemaker, Saranjana, a businesswoman, Jo, an aspiring actress, and Nargis, an activist. Fun and frenzy and a whole lot of bonding, this is one to watch with your best friends on a sleepover.

