Women's Day 2020: THESE are the qualities you should learn from the women around you

This women's day learn to take a few lessons from the powerful women around who have managed to progress in such regressive patriarchal society; Read on

Women have been oppressed for years and it has taken them a long time to build a life and gain rights. They've managed to grow beyond the gender inequality and have taken advantage of all the little opportunities they got. There's a lot that one can learn from this oppressed gender. Women have managed to take lessons from their lives and turn it into positive qualities that aid them in getting ahead in life. This is why every person should learn some qualities from all the powerful women around you.

Women's day is just around the corner and this women's day you can honour the women around you by respecting and appreciating them instead of stereotyping them and pulling them down. We need to celebrate womanhood on this day and every day of our lives. The women around us have managed to maintain a balance in their lives and even with all the discriminations they don't let anything hold them back. This is why we need to take some inspiration from them and learn to grow like them.

Here are some qualities that we need to learn from the women around us.

1. Women are known to be emotional beings because they're a lot more sensitive than men. A woman is emotionally more stable as compared to men and that is something that we need to learn from them. Emotional stability takes you a long way in your personal life and relationships. A woman's emotional understanding is so good that she knows how to put you at ease and when to lend you her ear and when to push you forward. Empathy makes them more approachable.

2. People often say that women are emotional fools because they wear their heart on their sleeve or take emotional risks but that's what makes you stronger. Taking risks and being vulnerable allows them to have a shot at a true connection and have a more meaningful relationship. We need to draw strength from women to open ourselves up to the world and be more vulnerable.

3. It's often said that patience is a virtue which most people don't possess but a strong woman does. Every person needs to learn how to calm and patient even in the most stressful situations. Being calm during a storm is just what we need to sail through.

4. Women know how to respect those around them be it a simple housewife next door or the arrogant man in their office. Women know how to be more sensitive and understand the importance of respecting people no matter who they are or what they do.

5. Most people have ego issues today but all the strong and powerful women we have around have achieved everything because they know when and how to keep their ego aside in order to progress. Women pick their battles carefully and they know that when you can get the job done by keeping your ego and pride aside, it's best to not pick a fight.

