Women's Day Special: Nonstick cookware set for your mom who is always in the kitchen

Time to help your mom in the kitchen this International Women’s Day. We are sure that she is going to love your kind of helping hand especially while cooking scrumptious meals. Lend your hand of support in the most constructive way. How are you going to do that? Surprise her with a non-stick cookware set that will make her cooking time simpler and dishes sessions less time consuming in the kitchen.This Women’s Day in addition to hugs and kisses, gift her THESE best non-stick cookware. Now your “Maa ke haath ka khaana” will be much tastier because your mother is going to be happier when in the kitchen.

Here is the list of best non-stick cookware set:

1. AmazonBasics Ceramic Non-Stick 3-Piece Frying Pan Set

This non-stick frying pan set comes in a pack of 3. They are constructed with durable aluminium and a hard nano-ceramic exterior. They also have a multi-layer, non-stick interior coating for easy food release and cleaning. The silicone handle stays cool to the touch and provides a comfortable and a non-slip grip to your mother who is always whipping delicious delicacies for you at home.

Price: Rs. 5499

Deal: Rs. 2309

Buy Now

2. Solimo 12 Pieces Aluminium Non-Stick Cookware Set

This 12 piece non stick cookware set will make your mother’s day this Women’s Day. It contains a frying pan, saucepan with a glass lid, tawa, spoons and every small and big kitchen utility that your mother uses in her everyday life. The cool touch bakelite handles will protect your mother’s hands and provide a firm grip. These non stick utensils come with wooden strainer, turner, spoon, spatula and slotted turner. They are gas and induction cooktop friendly.

Price: Rs. 5182

Deal: Rs. 3199

Buy Now

3. Cello Prima Non Stick Biryani Pot

This Cello Prima Non Stick Biryani Pot is a 5.5 litre pot that comes with a glass lid. This biryani pot is only compatible with a gas stove cooktop. The handle of the pot is made from heat resistant material that enables ease and convenience while cooking and carrying the cookware.

Price: Rs. 2099

Deal: Rs. 1399

Buy Now

4. Kashvi Cast Iron, Ceramic Hard Anodized Non Stick Utensils

These ceramic cookware are induction friendly utensils that your mother will definitely love. These nonstick utensils have special coatings that can withstand every harsh treatment. If you surprise your mother with this nonstick cookware set, then your mother is going to adore you to another level.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 967

Buy Now

5. Wonderchef Valencia Non-Stick Cookware Set

This cookware set is a 4 piece nonstick cookware set that every mother needs to get rid of sturdy utensil stains. This cookware set contains a kadhai with lid, fry pan and dosa tawa. They are induction friendly and have cool touch bakelite handles to prevent your mother’s hands from burning. This non-stick cookware set is made up of pure grade aluminium.

Price: Rs. 4000

Deal: Rs. 1649

Buy Now

6. Solimo Non Stick Handi with Stainless Steel Lid

This Solimo Non Stick Handi with Stainless Steel Lid is made up from food grade materials. The three layered non-stick coating is provided for oil-free and healthy cooking. The stainless steel lid retains heat and keeps the food warm for a longer period of time.

Price: Rs. 1350

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

7. Prestige Aluminium Omega Select Plus Non Stick Paniyarakkal with Lid

This non-stick Paniyarakkal with Lid is made from alumina and comes with three coatings of non-stick coating.This cookware range has extreme ability to resist scratches and corrosion on non-stick surfaces making it extremely durable.

Price: Rs. 1300

Deal: Rs. 928

Buy Now

8. AmazonBasics Non-Stick 5-Piece Cookware Set

This Nonstick cookware set includes two open fry pans, two covered saucepans and covered casserole. This cookware set is suitable for all heat sources. It is oven-safe up to 175 degree celsius and also a dishwasher-safe cookware set for quick clean-up.

Price: Rs. 6700

Deal: Rs. 4099

Buy Now

So which nonstick cookware set are you surprising your mom with? This Women’s day let your mom feel special and appreciated for all that she does for you and your family.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Amazon Sale Offers Today: Analog watches that you should add to your Amazon cart this weekend