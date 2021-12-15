Wondering what is the difference between Miss Universe and Miss World? Read on to find out

Sparkling in a Phulkari-inspired gown, Harnaaz Sandhu had made India proud by bringing home the Miss Universe title after a long hiatus. On the other hand, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica is the reigning Miss World. Wondering what’s the difference between the two and which one is the biggest title? Officially, there are no facts to support which is the more important title, however, when it comes to success, the former is in the lead.

The main difference between the two beauty pageants is that Miss World is the oldest international beauty pageant which was created in 1951 while Miss Universe is the second oldest and was created in 1952.

Another point of difference between the two major events is that Miss Universe advocates the humanitarian cause and becomes a voice that brings about positive changes in the world, while Miss World advocates humanitarian issues via ‘Beauty With A Purpose’.

Miss Universe is headquartered in New York City, United States, and Miss World is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

The President’s chair of the Miss Universe beauty pageant is headed by Paula Shugart and Julia Morley is the President of Miss World.

Armi Kuusela of Finland is the first Miss Universe who was crowned in 1952. The first winner of Miss World is Kiki Håkansson of Sweden. She was crowned in 1951.

Sushmita Sen was the first Miss Universe from India. She won the title in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000, and Harnaaz Sandhu in 2021. While the first Miss World from India is Reita Faria in 1966, followed by Aishwarya Rai in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 2000, and Manushi Chhillar in 2017.

Apart from Miss Universe and Miss World, Miss International and Miss Earth are the other two beauty pageants that are considered the most important. Not to mention, several beauty contests are held annually across the globe, but these are the only 4 that make headlines due to their immense popularity worldwide.

