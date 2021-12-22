Mercury Retrograde 2022 Dates: Know what this astrological phenomenon is and how it affects people

Have you ever thought of why all of a sudden you were left feeling lethargic and as if somebody has drunk all your energy, or did you ever feel so full with energy that everything became chaotic and you wandered here and there thinking what to do with this sudden boost of energy? If the answer is yes, it might be because of Mercury retrograde.

For those wondering what it is, it is a phenomenon when the planet Mercury slows down. For the unversed, Mercury takes 88 days to orbit the sun, as opposed to Earth which takes 365. When Mercury slows down it appears as if it’s moving in an opposite direction. This backward movement is called Mercury retrograde. It happens about thrice a year.

Astrologers see this period as a phase full of confusion, delay, frustration, and lack of enthusiasm. This is why traditionally people used it as the best time to reflect upon themselves and study the past. Also, intuitions can be high during this time, and so can be the coincidences.

In 2022, we can expect Mercury to retrograde four times. Here are the exact dates:

The first period begins from January 14 to February 3.

The second starts on May 10 and ends on June 2.

The third period will last from September 9 till October 2.

The last period will begin on December 29 and end on January 18, 2023.

How does Mercury retrograde affect people?

Mercury retrograde can affect different people differently. However, one thing in common is that all of them will suffer from some kind of confusion. Some can become directionless and may end making decisions that are not required, while others can rush into things and make situations worse for them. So, if an almost-final deal slips away from your hands during this phase, blame it on Mercury retrograde, or if you end up losing people due to anger issues, ask people for benefit of the doubt since Mercury was in retrograde.

What to do if Mercury is in retrograde?

The best thing to do is to be patient. Go slow with business deals, avoid shopping too much, and don’t rush into things without giving them a proper thought. Since this period can make you feel overwhelmed, it is essential for you to control your nerve and not do something that you may end up regretting later. Be calm and patient, when confused avoid making any decision and let the phase pass. If that’s not an option, prepare backup plans. Double-check everything before finalising it and pause before signing any legal document. It’s preferable that you defer any legalities till Mercury comes back to its direction.

Most people, see this phase as a period to self-examine, reflect and analyse their past and present. This is an excellent period for those who were looking for a little direction in life, as you may stop and think and rethink. Evaluate your past decisions and see how they affected your present. Be mindful of your choices, and instead of blaming, become a wise person. Learn from your mistakes and from the losses that you had suffered. Keep a check on how you are balancing different parts of your life, and if you aren’t, think of how it can be done. Since even a little loss of balance may make things worse for you.

